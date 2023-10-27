The Five Nights at Freddy’s (FNAF) movie had many surprises in store, such as this animatronic that points to a sequel.

Cinemas in Latin America, the United Kingdom and the United States are already showing the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie. In fact, it is now also available on streaming platforms. The world is getting carried away by the FNAF phenomenon and squeezing out every little detail. In fact, it has been discovered that The FNAF movie has added one more animatronic by surprise.

Warning: possible spoilers for FNAF The Movie below

Until now we knew there were Freddy, Chica, Bonnie, Foxy and Cupcake, even that terrifying Spring Bonnie. but there is someone else making an appearance, and that even sneaks into a key moment in the film. Who is it about? Neither more nor less than animatronic Balloon Boy.

Also known as the Balloon Boy o BBBalloon Boy is an animatronic who sells balloons and who first appeared in Five Nights at Freddy’s 2. In that game it was a threat, but not because it killed the player, but because it deactivated one of the key defenses to prevent the advance of the other animatronics.

Balloon Boy’s presence in the FNAF movie is limited to several key moments in the film. Although one of the most fun is the post-credits sequence in which he sneaks into the taxi he is carrying CoryxKenshin. A clue to the possible sequel? It is not the only hidden message that is in the credits of FNAF, and that has fans on their minds.

And you, Did you expect the presence of Balloon Boy? It seems that he does not come alone, because it seems that another very beloved animatronic has sneaked into the FNAF movie.

Web Oficial de Five Nights at Freddy’s