As we have already reported here, they were announced during the last round of the Italian Cup in Misano the most important measures to raise the level of safety and reduce the risk margins even for amateur pilots.

As we all know, the situation in the “minor” leagues has too often descended into drama, and it was important that the IMF moved quickly. Simone Folgori, who is the coordinator of the IMF Speed ​​Committeelistened to the various promoters of the Italian Cup Trophies, listened to the drivers, planned in agreement with the federal leaders a series of innovations for the upcoming 2024 season.

The mandatory airbag, in the race as well as in practice, will be the most important measure for individual safety. The Friday morning briefings, organized by the federal technical sector, they will improve drivers’ awareness and knowledge of the rules on the track. These were the main themes that emerged in our investigation, published at the end of August.

We had also highlighted certain things critical issues related to the efficiency and care of motorcycle maintenance. And from 2024 they will be done single races instead of doublesand this will reduce the risks of mechanical breakage on the track as they will stress the drivers less.

The last point we highlighted was that more severe measures were needed enforce the rules on the track, such as speed limits in the pit lane. Well, from the fines already foreseen for some infringements the competition jury will be able to independently pass to the sporting sanction, such as relegation to the grid or loss of points. And this must also apply to those who do not respect the yellow and blue flags.

I want to do a personal applause to Simone Folgori and the president Giovanni Copioli. It is not easy to move quickly in a complex reality such as that of sports federations. Folgori and Copioli did it and – it seems to me – targeting corrective measures for all the problems that emerged. Can we do even better? It is probable, and for this reason we invite drivers and promoters, if they believe it, to suggest subsequent steps here.