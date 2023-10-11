October’s Prime Day is here, and it brings us a wave of offers that you won’t want to miss. Have you been keeping an eye on those top games for your PS5 or PS4 but your wallet was telling you “wait a minute”? Well, that time has come. This year’s sales promise to be epic, and there’s something for everyone, regardless of which console you have at home.

Let’s talk about the PS5. We know it has been a challenge to get one. If you are one of the lucky ones who managed to get this gem, now is the time to expand your game library. Great titles with discounts that seem like a dream. And if you’re loyal to your PS4, there’s good news for you too! Classics and novelties, all will be within reach of a click.

But there is something we always say: preparation is key. So, start checking your wishlist, check off those games that have been winking at you, and get ready to act fast. The best deals fly, and this Prime Day will be no exception.

These days of sales are like a kind of fair for video game lovers. It’s that time of year where we can indulge in the odd treat without feeling guilty. So why not take advantage? These are the best PS5 games on sale for Prime Day in October, and some for PS4.

Assassins Creed Mirage (PS4 y PS5)

It just came out, and if you take advantage of the offer on Amazon Prime Day, you’ll save a few euros.

Serving as a kind of tribute to the 15th anniversary of the franchise, the plot of Assassin’s Creed Mirage revolves around Basim, a very cunning street thief whom we already met in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and who seeks justice while walking the streets of Baghdad in the 9th century.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor (PS5)

This game was released not long ago and the offers are already many. It’s okay that it doesn’t have online and perhaps that’s why its journey is somewhat shorter than other titles of similar development, but it is a real great game.

Star Wars: Jedi Survivor is now practically half price for PS5, for only 41.99 euros, and they are still very worth it if you have not played it and love the Star Wars universe.

It is an action single player that improves and polishes all the aspects that needed it from the first installment.

Saints Row Edition Day One (PS5)

It is one of the wildest sandboxes that have been made for PS5 and other consoles, although in this case it is only discounted for that platform.

Okay, it’s been some time since it went on sale, but it’s down to less than 20 euros and shooting fun is more than guaranteed in this game.

If you like action, breaking things and shooting left and right, it at least deserves a chance.

Streets of Rage 4: Anniversary Edition

In this case we are talking about a bargain for the most nostalgic, and it is for PS4 just barely exceeding 20 euros, so it is worth getting carried away.

It comes with DLC and three new characters, as well as weekly challenges and many new features compared to the game you remembered.

Hogwarts Legacy (PS4 y PS5)

Hogwarts Legacy is an open world role-playing adventure that allows you to explore the world of Harry Potter like never before. Set in the 19th century, long before the time of Harry Potter, this game allows you to live your own magical adventure in the iconic Hogwarts castle. During Amazon Prime Day, you can purchase Hogwarts Legacy at a significantly reduced price.

In addition to offering an immersive experience, Hogwarts Legacy features a deep, detailed narrative and a world full of fantastic characters and creatures to discover. An essential game for lovers of the Harry Potter saga.

One Piece Odyssey (PS4)

Does the Dragon Quest saga sound familiar to you? Because this title is very reminiscent of her, only set in the One Piece universe, which needless to say is one of the most popular in the world.

Now it is reduced to 31.99 euros for PS4 and we assure you that, if you buy it and you like the series (or the comics) you will have a very, very good time.

Enter: Bridge of Spirits Deluxe Edition (PS5)

In the world of video games, few stories are as captivating and visually impressive as Kena: Bridge of Spirits. She plays as Kena, a young spiritual guide, as you embark on a mission in an abandoned town full of mysteries.

With the help of the adorable spirits called Rot, you must discover secrets, face enemies and unravel the enigmas that surround the sacred mountain and the spirits that inhabit it. The combination of exciting narrative, stunning graphics and immersive gameplay mechanics makes this title a must-have for any adventure lover.

Tormented Souls (PS5)

If you are a fan of classic survival horror, Tormented Souls is calling you. She experiences a chilling adventure as Caroline Walker delves into the mystery of the disappearance of twins in an old hospital converted into a mansion.

What begins as a simple investigation quickly turns into a fight for survival against reality-defying horrors. The game revitalizes the fixed perspective genre, combining classic elements with modern mechanics, creating a terrifying yet irresistible experience.

Final Fantasy XVI (PS5)

The world of Final Fantasy returns with its sixteenth installment, taking you to a dark fantasy world where magic, politics and destiny collide in unexpected ways.

Through the eyes of Clive Rosfield, discover a tale of betrayal, revenge and brotherhood. With majestic environments, intense battles, and a story that only the Final Fantasy saga can offer, it is an adventure that no fan will want to miss.