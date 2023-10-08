Wally West discovers that he has lost one of his main abilities, but it can be beneficial to him.

The Flash has access to DC’s Speed ​​Force

The Flash He has always been considered one of the most powerful characters in the DC Universe, even surpassing heroes like Superman, Batman or Green Lantern. The fact that The Flash be the cause of the biggest disasters of the DC Universe They have made the speedster’s powers very dangerous, but all that has changed now that he has lost one of his most powerful abilities. The intense connection of Wally West with the Speed ​​Force has allowed him to access an energy plane that is still a mystery in DC. Because it is completely unknown territory until now, the Speed ​​Force has stolen one of his most important powers without knowing why.

The comic The Flash #1which comes from writer Si Spurrier and artist Mike Deodato Jr., begins with two not-so-well-known sprinters, Max Mercury e Impulse, who seek to overcome the barrier of time and space, using the Speed ​​Force. In an unexpected way, the Speed ​​Force repels them instantlythrowing them backwards and this forever closes access to the dimension jumping and time travel abilities so present in the stories of the Flash Family.

In this same number, Mr. Terrific acts as The Flash’s ally and tells the hero that he will help them overcome their current crisis, and with the powers of Wally West limited, the sprinter finds himself in a difficult time. Wally West has always stated that he has a deep hatred towards time travel and, in the DC Universe, changing the past has rarely had positive consequences. A very good example of this was Flashpoint, which was created after Barry Allen saved his mother. The fact that Flash can always turn back time when things don’t go his way has always greatly affected the DC Universe. Now that his powers are more unpredictable than ever, The Flash is about to change DC forever.

Aside from speed, the heroes who have inherited the Flash’s legacy have always been known for their qualities linked to Speed ​​Force. The capacity of The Flash to always use his powers creatively to defeat incredibly dangerous enemies is inherent to the story of the Flash Family. Mr. Terrific explained that this is exactly what Wally West will need more than ever, especially if the Speed ​​Force continues to fail him.

The Flash is the fastest man in the world, but even he has to downshift a few gears sometimes. Now what The Speed ​​Force is clamping down on Wally West, the stakes are high for Wally, Max, Impulse, and the rest of the Flash scattered across the multiverse. It remains to be seen if these speedsters regain full control of their abilities, but until then, The Flash You will have to think faster than you can run.

The comic The Flash #1 It is now available.

