The Flak 88 was a display of 20th century military engineering. And also a nightmare. It all depends on the perspective and especially the side from which the history of this deadly German cannon that stood out as one of Hitler’s greatest weapons assets during World War II is analyzed. What is clear is that Spain played a role as unexpected as it was decisive in its development. And the reason is very simple: it was here, during the Civil War, where it demonstrated its superiority and potential to destroy enemy tanks.

A deadly weapon with a fascinating history.

What is Flak 88? “Flak” is actually a diminutive, a contraction of the German word Flugabwerhkanone, meaning “anti-aircraft gun.” The 88 comes from 88 millimeters. That its name has gone down in history and is among the most emblematic weapons of the Second World War is largely explained by its power, which made it a valuable resource for Germany. Its capacity even allowed it to expand its initial focus: it was designed as an anti-aircraft piece, but it soon showed that it was just as effective against tanks.

What were its characteristics? The National Museum of Military Vehicles (NMMV) of the United States clarifies, from the outset, that although it is often referred to as the Flak 88, in general, in reality several 88 mm versions were developed over the years: the Flak 18, 36 or 41, for example, that were modifying some of their characteristics. NMMV estimates that more than 18,000 88mms were built before and during the war. Regarding its power, there are those who claim that it could pierce up to 90 mm of armor at a distance of more than 1,800 meters.

What is your story? To understand the role of the Flak 88, you must first understand the increasingly important role that airplanes were adopting in wars during the first years of the 20th century, after its pioneering demonstration at the end of 1911 in the Italo-Turkish War. Throughout the First World War, the use of aircraft to bomb enemy targets gained weight, which forced the devising of anti-aircraft systems, crude devices at first but which became more complex as aerial technology itself developed. In this context, the Krupp and Ehrhardt companies designed 8.8 cm cannons.

After the Great War, Germany was prohibited from creating anti-aircraft cannons, but that did not stop firms like Krupp from managing to ally themselves with other European manufacturers, such as, in their case, the Swedish company Bofors. Thanks to this ruse he secretly designed and manufactured the 8.8 cm Flugabwehrkanone 18, alias “Flak 18”. And no, the number is not a typo. As Tanks Encyclopedia explains, the 18th was assigned to make France and Britain believe that what they had on their hands was an ancient design. By 1933 it was ready. Shortly after Adolf Hitler announced German rearmament.

Was it still manufactured? Yes. By the end of ’38 it is estimated that there were more than 2,300 and production continued at a good pace throughout the first years of the 1940s, already in the middle of the Second World War. The design was also perfected with the Flak 36, which was officially adopted in 1939, or the Flak 37, from 1942.

Between measures, the powerful German anti-aircraft guns experienced, of course, an episode that would prove key to their later development. One that they did not face far from the Third Reich, in Spain. As part of the aid provided by Hitler to Francisco Franco, at the end of 1936 the national side received units of the 8.8 cm guns that were used to form the F/88 anti-aircraft battalion.

And why was it important? Because it demonstrated the potential of the 8.8 cm guns. Both to shoot down airplanes and – and this is especially interesting – against tanks, a possibility that until then had been underestimated.

The Flak 88 guns were powerful, but—Tanks Encyclopedia recalls—German officers viewed them with suspicion when considering options for attacking armor. In fact, we preserve one of his documents from 1935 with a list of anti-tank guns in which the famous Flak is not even mentioned. The reason: its cannon offered firepower, yes, but it was large and heavy and there were options that the Nazi army believed were more interesting, such as the 3.7 cm caliber Pak 36.

What was the Civil War for? To promote the use of 8.8 cm. The Spanish war would change that image and demonstrate the benefits that could be obtained from the 8.8 cm guns, also against ground targets. The use to which it was put in Spain was valuable and there were officers such as Ritter von Eimannsberger who advocated its benefits against tanks. The new version Flak 36 was officially adopted in February 39, about to end the Spanish Civil War.

The experience was convincing enough that in 1938 the German Army Weapons Agency (Heereswaffenamt) asked that the Flak 18 be adapted for land use, which required thinking of a way to move it easily. Its role would end up being relevant in Africa and operations such as Battleaxe, in ’41, in which the Germans destroyed dozens of tanks.

Why is the Flak 88 remembered? Because of its lethality, which tanker Robert Watt, of the 3rd British Royal Tank Regiment (3 RTR), gave a good account of during the documentary ‘Great Tank Battles-El Alamein’: “When they used the 88 cannon as anti-tank we “We saw on the losing side.”

He is not the only one who expresses himself in similar terms. The newspaper ABC includes the reflection of a good expert on the Second World War, the English military researcher and historian Antony Beevor, who expresses himself in similar terms: “British and American tank crews had many dangers to fear. Anti-aircraft fire 88 mm gun, used against ground targets with terrifying accuracy, could hit them even from a mile away. Its effectiveness made it a popular weapon. So much so that its cannon was adapted and extended.

