GAZA – The flag of the country of Judea does look similar to the flag of Israel with a white background and blue motif. What differentiates these two flags is the logo in the middle, where Israel is in the shape of a star pattern while Judea is in the shape of a Menorah.

The State of Judea, also known as the Kingdom of Judea, was a political and cultural entity that played an important role in Israel’s history. Judea is a land rich in history, religion, and culture.

Origins and Early History

Judea has rich and complex historical roots, dating back to the reigns of ancient Hebrew kings, especially King David and his son, King Solomon.

At the height of its glory, Judea became a strong and prosperous kingdom under the rule of King Solomon. This kingdom is famous for the magnificent temple built in Jerusalem, known as the Holy Temple.

One of Judea’s golden times occurred during the reign of King David and King Solomon in the 10th century BC.

King Solomon is famous for developing infrastructure and building a holy temple in Jerusalem, which became the center of Judaism.

Judea was also known for its wealth and prosperity, the result of trade and wise government policies.

After the death of David’s son, King Solomon, the 10 northern tribes broke away from Judah, and Jerusalem remained the capital of the kingdom of Judah, which continued until 587/586, when the Babylonians conquered it and destroyed Jerusalem.

One of the most tragic events in the history of Judea was the destruction of the Temple in Jerusalem by the Babylonian army under the leadership of Nebuchadnezzar II in 586 BC.