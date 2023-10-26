The cast and crew of the Blumhouse film are eager for fans to discover their work adapting Scott Cawthon’s saga of the same name.

If you thought that cinematic horror ended on Halloween, you were wrong. The next November 1stBlumhouse Productions estrena movie in movie theaters throughout Spain. In fact, the new horror film touches very closely the gamer hearts of many of us, since it is Five Nights at Freddy’s.

It’s not very common for independent video games to make the leap to the big screen, but Five Nights at Freddy’s, created by Scott Cawthonit is not just another independent video game saga, of course.

Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza will reopen its doors to wreak havoc with its terrifying animatronics in the film directed by Emma Tammiwho has also been in charge of adapting the saga into a film script, along with Seth Cuddeback and Scott Cawthon himself.

The cast of Five Nights at Freddy’s is headed by Josh Hutcherson, from The Hunger Games saga; they accompany him Matthew Lillard, Mary Stuart Masterson, Piper Rubio, Elizabeth Lail, Jophielle Love, Kat Conner Sterling, Grant Feely, Kevin Foster y Theodus Crane.

As part of the film’s promotional campaign, Blumhouse has shared a Five Nights at Freddy’s featurette that gives a behind-the-scenes look at the film. You can find it at the top of this article.

Several members of the cast as well as the director and the technical team highlight the love that has been put into making the film evoke every detail that made video games great that adapts.

It is worth noting that the animatronics of Foxy, Bonnie, Chica y Freddy are in charge of The Jim Henson Companywhose quality is absolutely recognized throughout the industry.

Much emphasis is placed on lots of scares that await us in the 110 minutes that Five Nights at Freddy’s lasts, as well as the abundance of Easter eggs that players will enjoy searching each plane.

Remember, Wednesday, November 1, Five Nights at Freddy’s lands in theaters in our country thanks to Blumhouse Productions. Do you make a few slices of pizza at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza?