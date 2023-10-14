The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie was announced in 2015, so fans had to wait 8 years to see it. In all this time, some may have lost patience and even gotten angry, but the truth is that there is a good reason behind all the delay. The film will become a reality thanks to Blumhouse Productions and the founder and CEO of this company specialized in horror projects, Jason Blum, was present at the New York Comic-Con 2023, an event in which he finally confessed why the adaptation of Five Nights at Freddy’s took a long time to become a reality. Don’t forget to follow us on Google News. Related video: news summary for week 35 of 2023 Five Nights at Freddy’s took a long time in development so as not to disappoint fans Blum explained that in order to reach a larger audience, Hollywood sometimes loses its compass and forgets about the main fans of books or video games that they seek to adapt. It is this pressure to appeal to these 2 types of audiences that cause problems and unfortunately the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie suffered from them. “One of the reasons this movie took so long is because that’s how we started developing it,” confessed the Blumhouse leader.

The good news is that Blum and those responsible for the project realized that “the only way for it to work was to make the movie for Five Nights at Freddy’s fans” and that if someone else saw it it would be profit.

“If someone else comes, great, but we wouldn’t try to satisfy them too,” Blum said (via ComicBook).

It is important to mention that Blum was one of the few who never lost faith in the project to such a degree that he was mocked, but everything indicates that this persistence and long wait will bear fruit.

The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie will be released on October 26, 2023. You can find more news related to this series by visiting this page.

