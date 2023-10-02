The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie continues to reveal secrets prior to its official release in theaters, such as the one related to one of its animatronics that has been leaked.

The next great adaptation of video games to the world of cinema will be Five Nights at Freddy’swhose premiere is scheduled for November 1st in our territory, unless there is a last minute change, as has happened with a specific country. As the date of sitting in the seat and checking the final result of the film approaches, they get to know each other. new details of it, like the big bug that has been fixed recently. Now, however, what has been made known has been the secret of one of its animatronic characters thanks to a leak.

So if you want avoid spoilers for the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie, you better stop reading right now. The leak has revealed various plot details, but in order not to delve into everything related to the film, we are going to focus on a detail that Nintendúo colleagues have reported. If you remember a specific image from the movie trailer, you will remember that there is an animatronic who accompanies young Abby in a taxi. Until now it had been thought that it was a destroyed Freddy, but that is not the case. This version is about none other than Golden Freddyso it is much more important than it initially seemed.

The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie, in theaters in Spain on November 1

When the night shift begins, the nightmare begins. Can you survive five nights? The terrifying horror game phenomenon becomes a chilling cinematic event as Blumhouse, the producer of M3GAN, The Black Phone and The Invisible Man, brings Five Nights at Freddy’s to the big screen. The film follows a troubled security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. As he spends his first night on the job, she realizes that the night shift at Freddy’s won’t be so easy to get through, his official description reads.

In this way, we will have to see what happens the final result of this film adaptation from one of the great jumpscare sagas of video games.

