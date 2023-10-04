After more than 8 years since its reveal, the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie is just a few days away from being released worldwide and everything indicates that it will be a phenomenon; in fact, it’s already a huge success for Blumhouse Productions.

Those in charge of the project have already expressed that they could work on more Five Nights at Freddy’s movies, but that they would first have to see the public’s response to see if it is profitable. Although the first is still missing and despite the fact that the tape is not yet available, it is a fact that it is already profitable.

Five Nights at Freddy’s has not yet debuted, but it has already recovered its production costs

We say the above because the founder and CEO of Blumhouse Productions, Jason Blum, revealed that the film has already recovered the money invested in its production. The executive did not go into details, but stated that production costs were recovered only with the sale of streaming and distribution rights in theaters.

According to the details, making the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie would have cost around $20 million, a high figure considering the history of Blumhouse Productions.

In other words, the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie already generated around $20 million. Best of all, this figure does not even take into account box office sales, so the profits are expected to be much larger.

Will the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie have a sequel? The odds are high

The above is something frankly surprising, since let’s remember that the film will not only be available in theaters, which can also be seen on the same day of release through the Peacock streaming platform (only in the United States).

There is no doubt that Blum struck gold and the several years of trying to find the perfect formula were worth it. That said, now the film needs to be liked by fans so that the continuity of Five Nights at Freddy’s in the cinema is practically assured.

“People are more excited about Five Nights at Freddy’s than anything else I’ve worked on,” the producer confessed.

Did you imagine that the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie would be a success? Will you go see it? Tell us in the comments.

The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie will be released on October 27, 2023. You can find more news related to this series by visiting this page.

