A few weeks ago we received its full trailer and now we have news. In the past, we have talked to you on the web about the long-awaited Five Nights at Freddy’s live action movie. Although this has not yet been released, today we have a very important detail.

According to what was shared, this has already managed to recover the money invested. This is what was confirmed today:

NBC Universal has benefited significantly from this film. Blumhouse CEO Jason Blum has obtained the film adaptation rights to Five Nights at Freddy’s. The production cost of the film was $20 million, mainly intended for animatronics created by Jim Henson Studios. The film has already generated more than $20 million in profits through streaming and theatrical rights. The studio hopes to make even more profits with the theatrical and streaming release.

Remember that the official Instagram account of Peacockalong with Blumhouse Productions, has announced in the past that the film will be released on October 27, 2023 on Peacock and in movie theaters.

What do you think? We’ll stay tuned for more details about the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie.

