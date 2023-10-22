It’s been a while since the launch of its full trailer and now we have news. In the past, we have talked to you on the web about the long-awaited Five Nights at Freddy’s live action movie. Although this has not yet been released, today we have a very important detail.

According to what was shared, it seems that there are going to be more gifts from the movie. Cinemex has confirmed it: it is preparing for the premiere of the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie with exciting collectibles. The latest addition to their offering is a collection of keychains featuring 6 iconic character designs: Freddy, Bonnie, Chica, Foxy, Golden Freddy y The Puppet.

Here you can see them:

@cinemexoficial New collectibles and a trip to Orlando with #FiveNightsAtFreddys #fnaf #freddyfazbear #coleccionablescinemex ♬ Disappear – Maniak-B

These miniature keychains come in surprise bags, which means that completing the collection will require some luck, as you won’t be able to see which one you’ll get before you open the bag. In addition to the keychains, Cinemex also offers Cinefan cards with art from the film and 5 collectible glow-in-the-dark glasses, each representing an animatronic.

You already know that the official Instagram account of Peacockalong with Blumhouse Productions, has announced in the past that the film will be released on October 27, 2023 on Peacock and in movie theaters. Nothing remains!

What do you think? We’ll stay tuned for more details about the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie.

