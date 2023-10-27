The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie is now available in some territories and has broken the box office, grossing more than 7 million dollars.

The Five Nights at Freddy’s film It has already been released in some territories, although its first reviews have not been positive at all. However, there are many who are going to the cinema to see the result of the film adaptation of the video game saga. If you don’t know when it will be released in your territory, we recommend taking a look at the complete list with all the dates, since In Spain we have to wait until next November 1. Despite the bad reviews, The first hours of release have been a success in box office receipts..

As Deadline reports, The first screenings of the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie have managed to raise no less than 7 million dollars, a not inconsiderable figure for the initial day. In fact, it is expected that In its first weekend it managed to raise a total of 50 million dollars, being one of the production company’s most successful releases. Halloween Kills opened for $4.85 million, bringing the total to $49.4 million, while Halloween Ends opened for $5.4 million, bringing the total down to $40 million at the box office that weekend.

Five Nights at Freddy’s arrives in theaters in Spain on November 1

When the night shift begins, the nightmare begins. Can you survive five nights? The terrifying horror game phenomenon becomes a chilling cinematic event as Blumhouse, the producer of M3GAN, The Black Phone and The Invisible Man, brings Five Nights at Freddy’s to the big screen. The film follows a troubled security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. As he spends his first night on the job, she realizes that the night shift at Freddy’s won’t be so easy to get through, his official description reads.

In this way, we will have to see What is the final result of this film adaptation? from one of the great jumpscare sagas of video games.

