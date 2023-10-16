One of the animatronics from the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie was about to cause great havoc during the filming of the film.

The Five Nights at Freddy’s film is approaching by leaps and bounds its official release in cinemas throughout Spain next November 1st, although the date varies depending on the territory. Furthermore, it has recently been revealed that there will be a big surprise with a character that has not been revealed to date, so there are many who are looking forward to the time to sit in the armchair and enjoy the adaptation. a moment that It almost didn’t happen due to a complication during filming. that could have ended in tragedy.

This is because one of the animatronics, specifically Foxy’s, started to burn during filming of the tape. Luckily, she was able to control herself in time and only had to regret the loss of her arm, as the film’s director, Emma Tammi, explained in an interview with IGN. “We were filming and I heard someone say in a low, calm voice: ‘Foxy’s arm is on fire.’ One of the servomotors had been running for quite some time and overheated… It started to smoke, and everyone calmly walked away, we turn it off and replace the arm“He explained very calmly.

The animatronics have been one of the central pieces of the filming of the Five Nights at Freddy’s movieso losing Foxy’s version could have been a big setback for the film, perhaps delaying its release date.

Five Nights at Freddy’s arrives in theaters in Spain on November 1

When the night shift begins, the nightmare begins. Can you survive five nights? The terrifying horror game phenomenon becomes a chilling cinematic event as Blumhouse, the producer of M3GAN, The Black Phone and The Invisible Man, brings Five Nights at Freddy’s to the big screen. The film follows a troubled security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. As he spends his first night on the job, she realizes that the night shift at Freddy’s won’t be so easy to get through, his official description reads.

In this way, we will have to see What is the final result of this film adaptation? from one of the great jumpscare sagas of video games.

