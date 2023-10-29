Remember that it has been a while since the launch of its full trailer and now we have news after knowing how to watch FNAF in streaming. In the past, we have talked to you on the web about the long-awaited Five Nights at Freddy’s live action movie. It has already been released and now we have the first data on its performance.

According to what was shared, the film aims to be a success at the box office. You can see it here:

Despite a mixed critical response, audiences appear to have received the film more positively. As of Friday night, the film has grossed approximately $39.4 million in ticket sales alone. It is projected that it could reach up to $78 million in sales over the weekend, surpassing 2018’s “Halloween” as Blumhouse’s highest-grossing opening weekend. It is also on track to have the largest opening gross for a Halloween weekend and the largest opening weekend for a film released in theaters and on-demand simultaneously.

It remains to be seen if the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie will reach these goals or if it will slow down before the weekend is over. We’ll be alert!

You already know that the official Instagram account of Peacockalong with Blumhouse Productions, announced that the film would be released on October 27, 2023. Enjoy it!

