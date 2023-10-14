Five Nights at Freddy’s fans are not only waiting for the movie to finally see what the franchise’s leap into the world of cinema will be like, but also to get all the collectibles that the cinemas will put on sale and today we know that the glasses will have a secret detail that will make them even more special.

A few days ago, Cinemex, one of the most important cinema chains in Mexico, confirmed that it will have collectible glasses with a design from the film.

There would be 4 with the image of the animatronics Freddy, Chica, Foxy and Bonnie. One more would have everyone together, like on the cover of the movie.

This is how fabulous the Five Nights at Freddy’s glasses will be (image: Grupo Saber Integrarse, via Facebook)

Five Nights at Freddy’s glasses glow in the dark and look cool

Although no other features of these glasses were mentioned when they were revealed, the truth is that they will not be conventional glasses, but rather they will glow in the dark.

Thanks to an image shared by Facebook user Vasos De Cine y C., we know that what will glow in the dark will be the film’s sign, in addition to the eyes of the animatronics, which will undoubtedly make them look more terrifying. so no fan will want to pass them up.

This is what the Five Nights at Freddy’s glasses look like glowing in the dark (image: Vasos De Cine y C., via Facebook)

When will Five Nights at Freddy’s glasses be sold at Cinemex and how much will they cost?

At the time of writing the note, Cinemex has not revealed the official date of sale of the glasses, but those interested will have to be on the lookout, since once available there is no doubt that they will sell out quickly.

Likewise, the price of these glasses has not been revealed, but they are expected to cost around $120 MXN or to be sold as part of a combo (which would include other snacks).

What other Five Nights at Freddy’s collectibles will Cinemex offer?

It is important to remember that the 5 collectible glasses will not be the only Five Nights at Freddy’s products that Cinemex will offer in theaters. As we told you, it will also put up 1 more collectible for sale that it has not officially revealed, but that leakers suggest will be a keychain.

In addition, a Cinefan card is now on sale, which includes several bonuses for buyers and has a design alluding to Five Nights at Freddy’s.

Finally, you should know that Cinemex has already opened the pre-sale period for Five Nights at Freddy’s, so you can now secure your seat on opening day or whenever you want to go. You just have to visit the Cinemex website and choose your cinema and function.

What do you think of the Five Nights at Freddy’s collectible glasses? Tell us in the comments.

The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie will be released on October 27, 2023. You can find more news related to this series by visiting this page.

