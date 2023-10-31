Apple held a new event this morning to present its new generation of MacBooks and iMacs, two families of devices that have made the generational leap of the brand’s new M3 processor. Although iMacs were forgotten since the M1 and this update was crying out for, possibly the most attention has fallen on the new laptops. But what exactly do they offer new?

An endless battery

One of the most sought after elements in the performance of a laptop is undoubtedly its battery. Apple seems to have focused its efforts on that aspect, since the new MacBook Pro with M3 processor manage to achieve frankly surprising usage times with nothing less than 22 hours of video playback. The different models with batteries are the following:

14 inches with M3 with 70Wh battery: up to 22 hours of autonomy.

14 inches with M3 Pro and M3 Max with 72Wh battery: up to 18 hours of autonomy.

16 inches with M3 Pro and M3 Max with 100Wh battery: up to 22 hours of autonomy.

Screen to dazzle

Another of the great additions comes from the screen, since a new panel Liquid Retina XDR is capable of offering brightness peaks of up to 1.600 nits (600 nits in SDR), which represents a truly surprising increase in brightness compared to previous models. In addition, it has a soft drink 120 Hzso we are practically looking at a total screen at the laptop level.

M3 processor performance

The new processor represents another leap in performance at a generational level, however, the first comparisons shared by Apple only show a direct confrontation with M1 processors, that is, two generations behind. We will have to wait to see real tests against computers with an M2 processor to know exactly what the performance increase has been compared to the model that until a few days ago could be bought in stores.

See you never Touch Bar

The full-color touch bar that debuted a few years ago has officially passed away, since the only model that still had it has officially disappeared from Apple’s catalog. Thus we turn the page on one of the surprisingly most irrelevant additions that a MacBook has had in its history.

Full connectivity

The teams are very well equipped with technologies such as Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, SDXC card slot and up to 3 USB-C ports on models with M3 Pro (two ports on the 14-inch model with M3). It is worth mentioning that according to Apple, the 14-inch with M3 will only be able to connect a single external display high resolution, while in models with M3 Pro you can connect 2 external screens, and four screens for models with M3 Max.

The new MacBook Pros with M3 processors can be purchased right now on the Apple website (with delivery date in mid-November) with prices that They will start at 2,029 euros for the 14-inch version with M3 chip.