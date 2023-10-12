We are already on Wednesday, and with it we are on the last day of one of the most important events of the year in order to obtain products with great discounts. The party of Amazon Prime offers They will end tonight at 11:59 p.m.but not before having given us huge discounts on products such as gaming laptops, NVMe M.2 SSDs and much more.

The Amazon event has brought with it numerous discounts on old acquaintances from past editions of this renowned Amazon Prime Day, such as the aforementioned or multiple gaming peripherals, among others. However, if there is one thing that stands out compared to other editions, it is the presence of really interesting discounts on graphics cards. For that reason, below we are going to show you a selection of the best deals on graphics cards at Amazon’s Prime deals party.

The five best deals on graphics cards from Amazon’s Prime deals party

MSI GeForce RTX™ 4060 Gaming X

The new generation of NVIDIA graphics cards has arrived with a bang, and the GeForce RTX 4060 will, without a doubt, be one of the most popular on the market, as has happened in previous generations with this range. This model is ideal for those looking to play in Full HD. But also, thanks to the presence of DLSS 3, games can also be run in QHD in many circumstances.

At a technical level, it is a card with 3,072 CUDA cores, 8 GB GDDR6 and a clock speed of 2,595 GHz. This time we are faced with an MSI assembly, which has opted for its characteristic design line. In this case, we are faced with a completely black device with RGB lighting on the upper edge, as well as a rear backplate with the brand logo. Right now it can be yours on Amazon for 334.90 euros.

MSI GeForce RTXTM 4060 Gaming X 8G Graphics Card – Nvidia RTX 4060, 8GB GDDR6 Memory, 17 Gbps, PCIe 4.0, DLSS3

GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4060 TI GAMING OC

If you are looking for a slightly more powerful option, the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti is a fantastic option among the new generation models. Like the previous device, its target is aimed at those users looking to run titles in Full HD, but this time with a much higher frame rate per second. Therefore, it is perfect for those who want to compete online in titles that require great smoothness in their movements.

Regarding its specifications, in this case CUDA cores grow to 4,352, although the VRAM memory remains at those 8 GB GDDR6, with a clock speed of 2.535 GHz. Gigabyte has been in charge of making this assembly, for which on this occasion it has opted for a larger chassis in which it has mounted three fans, to offer better temperature control. It has a very sober design where the silver rear backplate stands out. On Amazon for 420.99 euros.

GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4060 TI GAMING OC 8GB Targeta gráfica – 8GB GDDR6 18Gbps 128bit, PCI-E 4.0, 2x DisplayPort 1.4, 2x HDMI 2.1a, NVIDIA DLSS 3, Supports 4K, Ada Lovelace Arch, GV-N406TGAMING OC-8GD

MSI Radeon RX 6750 XT Gaming X Trio 12G

Although we often insist on going for a new generation card, there are times when, especially due to our budget, the best option is to go for an older model. For example, it is the perfect case that can occur when going for the Radeon RX 6750 XT, a card with which you can play at 1440p without problemscompeting with graphics cards like the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070.

In terms of power, this model has 2,560 current processors, as well as a 12 GB VRAM memory with a 192-bit memory bus and a clock speed of 2,554 MHz. Once again we are faced with an MSI assembly, which this time shows a more “groundbreaking” design, with the colors black and silver as the protagonists, as well as an RGB lighting strip. On Amazon right now it costs 429.00 euros.

MSI Radeon RX 6750 XT Gaming X Trio 12G – 12GB GDDR6, 18 Gbps/ 192-bit, PCIe 4.0, HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4a

Gigabyte AORUS GeForce RTX 4070 Master

Going headlong into high performance at 1440p, the GeForce RTX 4070 is the best graphics card that can be found on the market right now. Both the power and compatibility with DLSS 3 make this the ideal GPU for those who want to play in the aforementioned resolution. In fact, the new NVIDIA model It is also capable of running some games in 4Kalthough it is not a model designed for said resolution.

On a technical level, the most “impressive” thing is that it has the same number of CUDA cores as the previous generation. However, the use of the Ada Lovelace architecture makes it more efficient and offers a little more power. Furthermore, unlike the previous generation, VRAM memory grows to 12 GB GDDR6, something fundamental. Finally, note that this is a spectacular assembly from Gigabyte, with a really nice design both on the front and on its rear backplate. On Amazon it now costs 760.99 euros.

Gigabyte AORUS GeForce RTX 4070 Master – 12 GB DDRX6 21 Gbps 192-bit graphics card, PCI-E 4.0, Core 2595 MHz, RGB, Anti-drop support, DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.1a, NVIDIA DLSS 3, GV-N4070AORUS

MSI GeForce RTX 4090 GAMING X TRIO 24G

We finish with what is currently the best graphics card that exists for playing video games. The GeForce RTX 4090 is a high-end device, which is manufactured with play everything currently on the market at 4K resolutionand it achieves this thanks to incredible technical specifications, as well as the NVIDIA reconstruction technology that we have mentioned in the previous cases of the RTX 4000 family.

Specifically, this model has a total of 16384 CUDA cores, as well as with an amount of memory that grows up to 24 GB GDDR6X, with a 384-bit memory bus and a speed of 21 Gbps. The quick summary is that it is very powerful. As for the assembly, once again MSI is the protagonist, with a recognizable design to which it adds that RGB strip that we saw in the RX 6750 and which suits it really well. On Amazon the GeForce RTX4090 right now costs 1,779.99 euros.

MSI GeForce RTX 4090 GAMING X TRIO 24G Tarjeta Gráfica – RTX 4090 GPU, 24GB GDDR6X (21Gbps/384-bit), PCIe 4.0 -TRI FROZR 3 (3 x TORX Fan 5.0), RGB-HDMI 2.1a, DisplayPort 1.4a

More offers

