Certain rumors are circulating about the possible appearance of The Daughters of Liberty in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Daughters of Liberty: The mysterious project that could shake up the UCM

If there is something that MCU fans have been waiting, it’s a team of superheroes leading the big screen. And what better way to do it than with Daughters of Liberty? These aren’t just any girl group; They were originally created by none other than Harriet Tubman in the 18th century to protect America. They even had the honor of guarding the serum that turned Steve Rogers into Captain America.

So far, we’ve had glimpses of what could be, like the “A-Force” moment in Avengers: Endgame. But, despite the enthusiasm of UCM actresses like Elizabeth Olsen y Brie Larsonthe idea has not yet gone beyond being that: an idea.

Rumors or Reality?

A recent rumor, which has been the subject of chatter on social media, suggests that Marvel Studios already had plans for a project related to the Daughters of Liberty. Although it is not known if it will be a movie or a series, something is brewing. According to Twitter accounts MyTimeToShineHello y CanWeGetSomeToast, it appears that the team will be primarily comprised of characters who have already debuted or will soon debut in both the MCU and Sony’s Spider-Man Universe (SSU). Among them, there is talk of Echo, Peggy Carter and Agent 13 Sharon Carter. Furthermore, we do not rule out the possible appearance of Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman from the upcoming Madame Web movie.

The MCU’s A-Force: A precedent for the Daughters of Liberty?

Long before the rumors about the Daughters of Liberty, fans were already talking about the possibility of a superhero team in the MCU with the famous “A-Force” moment in Avengers: Endgame. This cinematographic moment, although brief, served to give a taste of what a future full of heroines could be. Elizabeth Olsenwho plays Wanda Maximoff, and Brie LarsonCaptain Marvel, have already expressed enthusiasm for a similar idea, indicating that there is interest both inside and outside the studio to carry out a project of this type.

However, it’s not just about having a team full of female characters, but about what these superheroines can contribute to the overall narrative of the game. Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Daughters of Liberty could offer a fresh and exciting dynamic, with stories that delve into themes of social justice and feminism, similar to their origin in the comics. With characters as varied as Echo, Peggy Carter and Agent 13 Sharon Carterwe have a mix of abilities and backgrounds that could lead to some extremely interesting interactions and character arcs.

The guardians of the new era

In the comics, this team is a brotherhood dedicated to protecting the knowledge of the new age. They have been trained in the magical arts by Agatha Harkness and they have had among their ranks the likes of Misty Knight, Shuri/Aja-Adanna and Sue Storm. Could Agatha, who already surprised us in WandaVision, also be a future member?

Although nothing is confirmed, if Marvel Studios is indeed considering this project, it will likely be in pre-production or even earlier. And, well, if the Daughters of Liberty are really on the way, the question on our minds is: What characters would we like to see on the team? Some options could be Iron Patriot/Toni Ho, Mockingbird y White Tiger. There’s still a lot to discover and speculate, but one thing’s for sure: it would be epic.