Is it possible to eliminate drug addiction through a vaccine? That’s what the creators of Calixcoca, the vaccine against cocaine addiction that will begin to be tested on humans. There are already 3,000 volunteers.

Cocaine is a very dangerous drug that, according to official data from the National Institute on Drug Abuse in the United States, causes addiction in 25% of its consumers. The worst of all is that it is a very difficult addiction to cure. Only 25% of cocaine addicts who begin five-year treatment manage to get off the hook..

Researchers from the Federal University of Minas Gerais, led by Dr. Frederico García, claim to have developed a vaccine against cocaine addiction, which they have called Calixcoca. Brazil is the second country in the world with the most cocaine consumers, behind the United States.

This is how Calixcoca works

According to Science Alert, Calixcoca generates antibodies that adhere to cocaine molecules that circulate through the bloodstream after consuming the drug.

This causes the cocaine molecules to become too large to pass through the brain’s mesolimbic system, or “reward center,” where the drug generates high levels of dopamine, causing the “high” or “high.”

The vaccine produces a double effect: Firstly, it blocks the high caused by the drug, making it no longer attractive, since it does not produce effects. And secondly, by not reaching the brain, it prevents addiction from developing.

According to Dr. García, Calixcoca tests on animals have given positive results, so the only thing missing is the last step: testing it with humans. It already has more than 3,000 volunteers.

One of the advantages of this vaccine is that it is synthetic, so it is cheaper to manufacture, and it does not need to be stored cold.

It must be clear that This vaccine does not cure addiction to cocaine and crack, but it can help with rehabilitation. It is also not intended to be used with everyone.

The target patient is the addict who is in the process of rehabilitation, and is already clean. The vaccine will help you avoid falling into the temptation of drugs again, and will help you not relapse into addiction if you take them up again in a moment of weakness.

Another important fact is that It can also serve to block the effects of cocaine on the brain of fetusesif an addict becomes pregnant.

Calixcoca, the first vaccine against cocaine addiction, is going to be tested on humans. If the results are positive, it will be a great help for addicts who are in the process of rehabilitation.