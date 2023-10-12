According to the scientific website “Live Science”, the Australian woman is the only survivor of the disease, as the other two infected people died from the bacterial infection.

What happened?

The woman was practicing gardening in Australia without wearing gloves, and after 48 hours, symptoms such as nausea and vomiting began to appear, and the symptoms continued for 3 days. In addition, the woman began to suffer from pain in the right lower part of her abdomen, and the situation gradually deteriorated. After she was admitted to the hospital, tests showed that her kidneys and liver were failing, and there was an increase in lactic acid, which is secreted by muscles during high-intensity exercise and is an indicator of what is known as septic shock, a life-threatening condition in which blood pressure drops severely. Although there was no sign of inflammation or infection in the woman, doctors conducted a CT scan of her abdomen and prescribed antibiotics as a precaution. It appears that the woman was most likely injured by scratches on her hands left by a pet cat. But her condition deteriorated 5 hours after the examination, as she began to feel horribly worsening pain in her abdomen. Accordingly, the doctors conducted a second CT scan, and this time it was clear that inflammation of the cecum sphincter, which is located at the end of the small intestine and the beginning of the large intestine, and she was admitted to the intensive care unit.

Doctors discovered the reason

Two days later, the truth became clear to the doctors: the presence of deadly bacteria of the type “Clostridium chauvoei”, which lives in the soil.

If eaten with food or inhaled, these bacteria enter the body’s bloodstream and then seep into muscle tissue.

As oxygen levels in the muscles decrease, such as physical activity, germs begin to produce toxins, including those that destroy blood cells and enzymes that damage DNA.

The doctors also prescribed hyperbaric oxygen therapy for the woman, a procedure that seeks to prevent bacteria from growing because microbes live in an environment devoid of oxygen, which reduces tissue death, in addition to antibiotics.

With this treatment, the woman’s kidneys and liver began to work again, and her lactic acid level decreased enough for her to be discharged from the hospital.

But after a few days, the pain returned to the woman’s abdomen, accompanied by diarrhea. The doctors conducted a new CT scan, which revealed the presence of large holes in her large intestine due to necrotizing enterocolitis, which is a life-threatening disease that is treated with antibiotics and surgical removal.

Accordingly, doctors removed the right side of the large intestine and surgically created an opening in the abdomen, allowing waste to exit the body.

After two and a half weeks, there was an improvement in the woman’s health, and after 3 months the hole was removed.

Why did the woman survive?

Two other people were infected with this infection and died as a result. Doctors say that one of them had a weak immune system, while the other suffered from a serious tissue infection called gas gangrene.

Doctors believe that the woman survived because she was treated early with the right treatment, underwent quick surgery and did not suffer from serious symptoms.