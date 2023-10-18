This is This Wish, the song performed by Ariana DeBose in Wish: The Power of Wishes, the new Disney animated film that hits theaters on November 24, 2023.

Next month Wish: The Power of Wishes, the new movie Disney animation with which the studio celebrates its centenary.

After watching its trailer, the mouse company opens its mouth to fans by revealing the first song from the soundtrack of Wish: The power of wishes.

This song is titled This Wish and is performed by singer Ariana DeBose. You can listen to the song through the video that we leave you at the top of this content.

What Wish is about: The power of wishes

Directed by Chris Buck (Frozen 2, Tarzan) and Fawn Veerasunthorn (who debuts with this film), the plot of Wish revolves around Asha, a 17-year-old girl with a lot of ingenuity who one day makes a wish so powerful that it provokes the response of a cosmic force in the form of a small ball of unlimited energy called a Star.

The young woman teams up with Estrella and her pet goat Valentino to confront the Magnificent King, ruler of Rosas, with the aim of saving her community from the villain’s tyranny.

“Asha and a small ball of unlimited energy called Star prove that, When the will of a brave human being connects with the magic of the stars, wonderful things can happen.“, describes the official synopsis of the film.

The cast of Wish: The Power of Wishes is led by the original voices of Wish itself Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) in the lead role of Asha, Chris Pine (Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves) in the role of the evil Magnificent and Alan Tudyk (Resident Alien) plays the adorable Valentino (Asha’s favorite goat).

Wish: The power of wishes opens in movie theaters in Spain on November 24, 2023. What do you think of the song from the new movie? Disney? Tell us your impressions in our comments section.