Valve is already thinking – with its feet on the ground – about the future Steam Deck 2, without a name or anything yet confirmed. But some internal documents would have revealed some of the changes it will have.

He PC in portable that started Valve with Steam Deck and others followed like ROG Ally from ASUS o Legion GO de Lenovo They could soon have their first review if the successor by Gabe Newell sees the light.

Although it has been known for a few weeks that the new Steam Deck will not arrive for two years or even more, Valve itself confirmed it.

But a few weeks before, information came out about a new and mysterious device that appeared on a Korean regulatory list, without further details being given about it.

The 512 GB or 64 GB portable console would soon have a younger sister

At that time, some media reported on the supposed new device with the name 1030, still in code, but related to the company; Index was 1007 and Steam Deck was 1010.

At that time it was only considered to be “a type of wireless device”, since the new certification was identical to Meta Quest 3 as Relatively low-cost wireless headset with its own CPU, GPU, RAM and storage.

Then it was considered that it would be a Valve’s next VR hull, but a new tweet arrived from Brad Lynch. The user had also reported this new certification, but now goes one step further:

“Valve Corporation Model: 1030 appears to be a Steam Deck revision with AT LEAST a new Wi-Fi card capable of reaching the 6E (6Ghz) spectrum,” the tweet reads.

In the second image he shares, almost everything is revealed, but he says that “all the other documents allude to 1030 being a Steam Deck.”

The other talks about compatibility with DBS and the PCIe 3.0 interface along with other extra details, such as a wide range of temperatures between which it operates.

Although there are still functions and features that Steam Deck needs to improve, despite the fact that more and more rivals are emerging that should adopt this measure presented by the EU in the future.

Of course, at the end of last year, Valve itself already left us with certain explanations about what to expect (and what not to expect) from the successor to Steam Deck.

Despite this, it seems that the first Steam Deck review is now underway and with some changes that could cause many comments.