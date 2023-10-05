Reviews of the second season of Loki suggest that it is Marvel’s best television series.

The second season of Loki will arrive on Disney+

Join the conversation

The UCM is not experiencing one of its best moments. Although it was only four years ago when the successful Avengers: Endgame was released, the MCU seems to be dying with the launch of some of its latest productions. One of the series that was expected to give a twist to this situation was going to be Lokistarring Tom Hiddleston. The first reactions for the long-awaited second season of Loki have arrived, and it seems that at Marvel fans will have a highly recommended and entertaining experience.

Loki Season 2 Reviews Suggest It’s Marvel’s Best TV Series

Those who were lucky enough to see the second season of Loki in advance have taken to social networks to share their thoughts on the series and we are going to give you a spoiler: the UCM correct course and take the right path. Opinions describe the return of the Disney+ series as excellent and, above all, they praise the impeccable interpretations of Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Sophia DiMartino and the newcomer Ke Huy Quan.

The second season of Loki continues the events after the surprising season finale. Loki is forced to team up with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a variety of new and familiar faces to embark on a dangerous journey through an unknown multiverse that is loaded with surprises. His mission is to locate SylvieJudge Cleanser, Miss Minutes and get to know the deep meaning behind some philosophical concepts such as free will and the great purpose of each one.

The vast majority of reactions suggested that this was the best season of a Marvel series on television to date. They described the series as a frenetic, intense and creative production. Despite the positive reviews, there are others who have criticized some aspects of the new season saying that it did not have a very clear direction and that They have not been as enthusiastic as the rest.

The second season of Loki will be released in Disney+ next October 5th.

Join the conversation