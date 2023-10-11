There are already some lucky ones who have been able to see the Five Nights at Freddy’s film well before its premiere. First there were a series of test passes and then came the critique passes. Although the embargoes force us to wait until the end of October to know more, the first opinions of the FNAF movie of spectators who have been able to attend these screenings.

The check entom on X (Twitter) Some very scant statements have been echoed by a source who has already seen the film. From what it indicates, screenings of the FNAF movie “have had a positive reception” and, in general, the public thinks it is “great”.

I haven’t done a post like this in awhile, but I got permission from a source of mine to share this: Test screenings for the #FNAFMOVIE had positive reception, audiences thought it was “great.” — entom (@entom_dp) October 10, 2023

The same user states that, although the story aims at horror and is clearly based on one of the FNAF games, “the script is written with over the top horror comedy elements“and that “it has been treated with great care to the IP“on which it is based.

Sensations that leave a good taste in your mouth and invite optimism. A few months ago, some statements also emerged from viewers of these screenings, who pointed out that the animatronics were perfect recreations, but the plot was somewhat convoluted. What will be the end result? Whatever it is, we will find out in two weeks, a little later in Spain.

