Rockstar seems to be putting the machinery to work to present the first official trailer for GTA VI

The first GTA VI trailer is becoming one of the great claims of the month of October, since it is said that it would be the moment chosen by Rockstar to announce once and for all the new installment of the successful saga. Despite this, the North American company continues without offering any type of official comment regarding the proposal, whose premiere should take place between April 1, 2024 and March 31, 2025, the next fiscal year. However, They could already be leaving some breadcrumbs regarding what will happen in the coming days.

At least this is what the followers of GTA VI believe in the Reddit forums, who have warned that in recent times strange movements are being made by Rockstar in relation to the content that is being introduced into GTA Online and how to do it. This is because the company has accelerated the content that was planned for its arrival online, which is usually updated every week, while now it has been added online. a period of three or four days. In fact, they calculate that All the content that should be destined for the month of October has already been includedso it could be a move intended to leave free space for what would happen at the end of the month.

Thus, Rockstar’s movements could be confirming that the premiere of the first trailer may occur on October 26 official of GTA VI, one of the most anticipated video games on the current scene and which is destined to break all records.

GTA VI development could last 10 years

Another issue that has been recently discovered and that has the community concerned is that The development of GTA VI could last up to ten years, a particularly extensive figure that is not usually common in Rockstar’s proposals. In this way, it has been discovered by a former developer of the game that its production began in 2015, so If it is postponed until 2025, the aforementioned decade would be fulfilled.

For now, we just have to wait and see. What happens in the coming weeks in relation to GTA VI and the possible release of its first official trailer.

