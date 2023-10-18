Brazil has just become the first country in Latin America to put a floating solar park into operation. We are talking about a project 5 million reais (about 930 thousand euros) which has required the installation of 1,852 modules on an area of ​​8,000 square meters to offer a generation capacity of 1 MW.

According to EPBR, the solar island is located in the municipality of Roseira, in the state of São Paulo. One of the most striking aspects of the engineering work is that it has been developed on an exhausted mining quarry. Its enormous well was converted into the dam that is now home to thousands of photovoltaic panels that have been operating since the beginning of October.

Solar energy to meet the needs of a mining unit

You may be wondering, what will be the destination of the electricity generated. The answer is that it will serve to satisfy the energy needs of a mining unit managed by the AB Areias Group, a mining giant with a presence in several parts of Brazil. The firm says that this initiative is part of its “sustainability plans.”

The group is convinced that this project will result in lower expenditure of electric power. In fact, it hopes to replicate this same scheme in another of its mining units, specifically, the Paraíba Valley, although there is no defined date for this. In any case, AB Areias has not done all the work individually.

The company F2B, a specialist in photovoltaic projects, has been in charge of building the solar island, a structure that, by the way, is capable of supporting up to 350 kg per square meter. In addition, they explain, it offers space to house inverters and transformers. At this point, however, European technology has also intervened.

AB Areias extraction unit in Roseira, São Paulo

F2B, in turn, has partnered with the Italians at NGR Island. The latter have been designing and building photovoltaic systems worldwide since 2010. And, although NGR Island has not intervened directly in the project, it has done so through its technology, which has been used by F2B locally thanks to the agreement.

Floating solar parks, compared to traditional ones, offer a wide variety of advantages. They do not take up space on earth, they can take advantage of the infrastructure of reservoirs, they reduce water evaporation and even promise to have better performance. Possibly because of all this they are growing in popularity.

Japan has boasted for several years one of the largest solar parks in the world in Kagoshima, Portugal is making a huge bet on this renewable alternative, a movement very similar to that of Singapore. In Spain, the Ministry for the Ecological Transition is promoting a plan to install photovoltaic modules in reservoirs.

Images: AB Areias Group

