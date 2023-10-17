Everything seemed to indicate that this year we would witness the first flight of the NASA’s X-59 experimental aircraft. In fact, the US space agency itself had indicated that the aforementioned milestone would be achieved after several delays in 2023. Well, we will have to be patient and wait a little longer.

The supersonic aircraft will take time to take off. NASA has updated its schedule, and the reference point is now 2024. We have no details about the month in which the long-awaited first flight will take place, but we do know that the organizations involved in the project have had to face multiple challenges technicians.

NASA and Lockheed Martin need more time

Over the last few years we have witnessed firsthand the evolution of the QuessT project (Quiet SuperSonic Technology) whose main objective is to create a flight platform capable of reducing the classic “sonic boom” of Mach speeds. A platform that, by the way, aims to lay the foundations for a commercial supersonic future.

The X-59 was officially announced in 2018, although it had been in internal development for several years. In 2021 it was almost assembled, a task that was completed in 2022 and which gave rise to the first critical ground tests and structural tests. In the last stage, precisely, lies the delay in the first test flight of the supersonic aircraft.

NASA and its prime contractor, Lockheed Martin, say they need more time to fully integrate the X-50’s systems and ensure that everything works correctly. At this point it is necessary to point out that although we are dealing with a completely new aircraft, many existing components are used.

For example, the landing gear of the General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcon has been chosen and the life support system is based on the technology of the McDonnell Douglas F-15 Eagle (now manufactured by Boeing). Those responsible for the project have also found some discrepancies in the redundant security computers.

Regarding the latter, it is an essential component for the plane, since it is responsible for controlling all its systems. The redundant nature, precisely, makes it possible to guarantee high reliability In the highest stress scenarios, however, it is still not operating at 100% as for the test flight.

As we say, we are facing a very promising project that can lay the foundations for a new “silent” supersonic era. Their advances will not only serve to build new commercial aircraft, but will also allow updating current legislation that prohibits supersonic flights over populated areas in the United States.

Images: NASA

