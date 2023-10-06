The American television company Dish has suffered the first fine for space debris in history. It promised to move its disused satellite, but did not comply, putting other space instruments at risk.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) of the United States has marked a historic milestone by issuing the first fine related to space debris. The renowned television company Dish was sentenced to pay $150,000 for not moving one of its satellites to a safe orbit.

However, beyond the symbolic relevance, this punishment sets a precedent for an industry that, until now, has moved satellites as it pleases. This is stated by MIT in a publication that addresses why this first step in the fight against space debris is so important.

Imagine throwing a soda can on the highway. Dangerous, right? This is what space is like when inactive satellites and empty rockets wander uncontrollably. Now, satellite companies will have to think twice before abandoning equipment in orbit.

While the fine may seem modest, the reputational blow to Dish was overwhelming: its stock market value plummeted more than 13%. Other companies might see it as a standardized cleaning fee for their services. Even Japan has studied launching wooden satellites, as impossible and strange as it may seem.

Dish did not fulfill its promise to relocate its disused satellite

In 2002, EchoStar-7 was launched into geostationary orbit, approximately 36,000 km above Earth. A decade later, Dish promised to move it 300 km higher at the end of its useful life.

Following the previous example, now imagine a car abandoned in the middle of the road. The truth is that due to fuel shortages, Dish only raised its satellite just over 120 km above the geostationary orbit, remaining 178 km below what was promised.

But why is this slip so relevant? The FCC has mentioned that this change in location could represent orbital debris problems, that is, it could cause collisions or damage to other satellites.

More than a million pieces of space junk orbiting Earth

The European Space Agency estimates there are more than a million pieces of debris larger than one centimeter orbiting Earth, and yes, something that small can disable a spacecraft. In fact, incidents have already been reported in the past.

In 2021, Debris hit a robotic arm of the International Space Station, leaving a five millimeter hole. These incidents are not only dangerous, but they highlight the need for responsible management of our objects in space.

The FCC has already begun to take preventive measures. For example, it now requires that satellites in low Earth orbit be retired within five years after completing their mission. But not all cases are so simple.

While space remains an expanding frontier, this fine marks an important step to keep it clean. The global implications are clear: it is time to take responsibility for our spatial mess.