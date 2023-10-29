On Saturday morning at the Autodromo Angel Nieto in Jerez de la Frontera the FIM Women’s Motorcycling World Championship 2024the first world speed championship reserved for women.

The FIM President took part in the press conference Jorge Viegasthe Director of the FIM Women in Motorcycling Commission Janika Judeikathe Executive Director of WorldSBK Gregorio Lavilla and the President and CEO of Yamaha Motor Europe Eric De Seynes. He also took part in the presentation the winner of the first two editions of the Women’s Cup and 2023 European Champion Beatriz Neila Santos.

The calendar for the first edition of the championship was also presented, which will be held in the context of the Motul FIM SBK World Championship.

1. Emilia Romagna Round, Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli” – 14-16 June

2. British Round, Donington Park Circuit – 12-14 July

3. Portugal Round, Autodromo Internacional do Algarve – 9-11 August

4. Hungarian Round, Balaton Park Circuit – 23-25 ​​August

5. Italian Round, Cremona Circuit – 20-22 September

6. Spanish Round, Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto – 11-13 October

The format of each round will be as follows: Superpole on Friday, Race1 on Saturday and Race2 on Sunday. The chosen motorcycle is the Yamaha YZF-R7, while a technical and logistical partner will take care of all the technical aspects. Drivers can register from November 13th to January 31st and must not be under the age of 18. The entry fee has been set at 25,000 euros for a package that includes the use of a Yamaha YZF R7 MY 2023, a GYTR Racing Kit, Pirelli tires, fuel, race service and access to the Paddock Village. Racing alongside WorldSBK the WM Championship will enjoy global coverage in terms of broadcast, as well as prize money from Pirelli.

Jorge ViegasFIM President declared “Over the last 20 years the FIM has been working hard, also thanks to the Women Commission, to increasingly include women in motorcycle competitions. At the moment there are Women’s Championships in Motocross, Enduro and Trial and very soon also in Speedway. When we started thinking about a track speed championship Dorna immediately accepted our project. There is a great demand from the female riders to be part of this championship. They will come from Japan, the United States, South America as well as obviously from Europe. I think it can achieve great success.”

This is the thought of Gregorio Lavilla, WorldSBK Executive Director: “When we embarked on this project we thought about many types of format until we found a solution that we consider ideal. This is a growing project, the development of which will depend on feedback from spectators, riders and manufacturers. The two races of the WM Championship will enrich a truly intense program, which I am sure will please fans.”

The Director of the FIM Women in Motorcycling Commission Janika Judeika stated: “Today is a special day. Ten years ago the FIM launched a project aimed at women on speed with the first training camp on the Albacete circuit. Then between 2013 and 2015 there were four other camps with an average presence of 24 participants from four continents and 12 countries. In 2014 as part of this project and thanks to the support of Midori Moriwaki, an all-female team took part in the Suzuka 4 Hours with Shelina Moreda and Melissa Paris and also in 2015 with Shelina and Avalon Biddle. Already in those years it was clear that there were some really fast women who were demanding their own Championship which is now a reality!

Eric de Seynes, President and CEO of Yamaha Motor Europe: “Yamaha likes to win but also wants to provide support from all different points of view and we think that as a manufacturer we must take our responsibilities. We cannot be proud of winning and ignore everything else on the pyramid. If we want to be champions we must take care of the young people and help them grow year after year. When this idea of ​​the WM Championship emerged we immediately thought of supporting it, since we must understand that in many cases drivers involved in national championships struggle to access the World Championship. The same goes for women. 30% of our customers are women, and women want to run. With this Championship we will give women the right step to demonstrate their talent.”

The speech of the 2023 European champion was interesting Beatriz Neila Santos who said: “I think there has always been competition in terms of women against men. However, no woman has ever reached the top, i.e. MotoGP™ or Superbike. This is because women and men are physically different. Thanks to this Championship, women will be able to fight for a world title, figure out who will be the fastest woman in the world, and show the world what women can do on a motorcycle. All this is possible by creating a World Championship just for women. I know that this Championship will be truly interesting and represents a new opportunity for women. Today is the start of something exceptional.”