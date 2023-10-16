Announced in March of this year and registrations opened shortly after, the world’s first completely autonomous single-seater competition is moving forward in leaps and bounds. On April 28, 2024, just over a year after its presentation, the first race will take place (if everything goes according to plan). At the moment, in Xataka we know first hand the vehicles.

But wait, what’s all this about a Formula 1-style competition for fully autonomous vehicles?

A completely autonomous Formula 1 competition

Yes, you read it right. Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates, will launch its Abu Dhabi Autonomous Racing League. This league will feature single-seater circuit races, drone races and buggies that will have to deal with the dunes to reach the finish line first.

The first appointment will be April 28, 2024 in the circuit Yas Marina, where Formula 1 also races through the streets of Abu Dhabi on a spectacular night circuit. Engineers and scientists of all kinds will meet there because we will find no trace of pilots.

The chosen vehicle is a Dallara SF23 that is used in the Japanese Super Formula championship and is developed by the Dallara company. In this case, the promoters of Super Formula have reached an agreement with Aspire that is supervised by the ATRC Institute of Advanced Technology in Abu Dhabi to create the competition.

The vehicle was presented today for the first time to the public in Dubai and our colleague Jose García was present, so he was able to send us the photos that accompany this article. The car is a racing car that can reach a maximum speed of 300 km/h and 690 kg weight. In this case, instead of including the weight of the pilot, it includes the weight of the computer.

All details regarding the vehicles and the competition were confirmed at the event, which has been defined as “the world’s first AI extreme sport.” The intention is to export the competition to the rest of the world and make it a center for artificial intelligence experimentation applicable outside the purely competitive context.

To guarantee competitiveness, all cars will have the same elements, which include LiDAR sensors or radars, but it is made clear that the competition will force the vehicles learn on the circuit and make the best decisions based on the maneuvers of the rest of the competitors.

Basically it is a programming race, but it is not about the vehicle remembering the circuit. The ultimate goal is that the vehicle that crosses the finish line in first position will be the one that manages to learn and optimize its behavior while driving and does so better than the rest of the competitors.

To make the competition more attractive to spectators, on-screen updates have been announced with live competition data that can be followed through augmented reality or virtual reality. At the moment, no further details have been offered about how far these infographics will go or if, for example, we will be able to “get” into one of these running cars and follow the race from a driver’s view.

Regarding the calendar, next month of November We should see the first tests on the circuit, with a first phase that will help the teams to refine their programming. Already in 2024, the cars will accumulate more tests and in April the first round of the championship should take place.

