For years, hydrogen has been talked about as the technology of the future to guarantee a sustainable mobility avoiding the long recharging times of electric cars. This energy source can guarantee power at the level of a combustion car and fill the tank in the same time as a gasoline car.

Along the way, the electric car has gained ground by leaps and bounds. Firstly, because European institutions have been pushing for years to make the leap to this type of mobility and, therefore, large manufacturers have fully entered into enormous investments that they now have to amortize.

Furthermore, refueling hydrogen is not cheap. Its production, especially if we talk about green hydrogen, is already expensive. But, in addition, transportation is very delicate, so different alternatives are being studied to reduce costs. distribution costs. Be that as it may, in Germany, where we were able to refuel a Stellantis van with hydrogen, the cost was the same as filling the tank with diesel.

As for its use, at the moment it has reached the market in gaseous format. With a fuel cell system, hydrogen-powered vehicles take advantage of electrolysis to generate electricity that passes through a battery and is used by an electric motor. Only the resulting water vapor comes out of the exhaust pipe and the vehicle behaves like an electric vehicle, with the advantage that recharging is much faster.

But in addition to this type of use, which has been popularized by the Toyota Mirai, some engine manufacturers (such as the Japanese company itself) are studying the possibility of burning hydrogen with combustion engines. The operation is more inefficient but maintains much of the essence of this type of propellant, with a similar feel and a engine sound typical of gasoline.

This is what the first European hydrogen engine wants to do. With an added trick: inject water.

The first European hydrogen engine has more than 400 HP

The developers of this hydrogen engine are AVL Racetech engineers, experts in the development of technologies for competition and suppliers of equipment from Formula 1 to NASCAR.

As they have announced on their own website, they have managed to develop a 2.0 liter turbocharged combustion engine that develops 410 CV of power at 6,500 rpm and that delivers a torque of 500 Nm between 3,000 and 4,000 rpm. A figure typical of turbocharged gasoline engines of similar power, which until now were above the propellants that burned hydrogen.

To obtain this data, they assure that it is essential to inject hot water into the intake system. With injectors, they spray water into the intake air manifold which, they claim, allows for a more homogeneous ignition of the hydrogen and prevents premature self-ignition or detonation that can ruin the engine itself.

The system is not new. BMW, for example, already worked with this system. In that case, the Germans sprayed water on the collector to reduce the temperature of the air reaching the combustion chamber and control these premature self-ignitions, caused by excessive temperature.

They claimed that with this system they could increase power and reduce consumption. As cold air has a higher density, the oxygen content in the combustion chamber was increased, allowing for a higher average pressure during the combustion process, increasing power and torque. The volume of nitrogen oxide particles, which are especially harmful to humans, was even reduced.

The concept, basically, is the same for the AVL Racetech hydrogen engine. The final objective is to work with greater pressure in the combustion chamber, cooling the air coming from the turbo. Until now, hydrogen combustion engines worked with large quantities of hot air that impoverished the mixture and, therefore, they didn’t get as much performance to the propellant. With water injection, they may have solved it.

The next step is to take this hydrogen combustion engine off the test benches and examine it in competition. This stage is key, as it will demonstrate the reliability of the system and whether or not its large-scale production is viable. According to the company itself, it can be an interesting alternative to the fuel cell because it is feasible to transform combustion engines from gasoline to hydrogen, as it should not entail large added costs.

