The first all-female circuit motorcycle racing series was announced in April, although little was known about it other than that it would be part of the World Superbike support program in 2024.

On Saturday 28 October, on the occasion of the final stage of the World Championship, in Jerez, a special press conference was held which announced the first details of the Women’s Motorcycle World Championship.

The season will consist of six rounds following the World SBK Championship across Europe, starting from the weekend of 14-16 June in Misano.

The championship will take place in Great Britain (12-14 July), Portugal (9-11 August), Hungary (23-25 ​​August), Italy (20-22 September) and Spain (11-13 October).

There will be two races per weekend, on Saturday and Sunday, in each event.

Yamaha has also been announced as the championship’s sole manufacturer, with the Japanese brand supplying its YZF-R7s.

A World Superbike press release states that there will be “a single technical and logistical partner who will supervise all technical aspects, ensuring a level playing field”.

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jorge Viegas

The entry fee for competitors will be 25,000 euros, which will include the use of the motorbike, a GYTR race kit, Pirelli tyres, fuel, assistance and access to the paddock.

Cash prizes from Pirelli and television coverage are also planned, the details of which have not yet been revealed.

A minimum age limit of 18 has been set for competitors, with the initial pre-registration process open from 13 November 2023 to 31 January 2024, and girls will be able to choose to race under a team name if they wish.

Janika Judeika, director of the FIM Women’s Commission, said: “Today is a special day because we present the first FIM World Championship on circuit for women.”

“The FIM launched a project dedicated to women ten years ago with the first circuit training camp in Albacete, Spain.”

“Between 2013 and 2015, four more camps followed in the Czech Republic and Qatar, with an average number of twenty-four participants from four continents and twelve countries. In 2014, within the framework of this project and thanks to the support of Midori Moriwaki, an all-female team participated in the Suzuka 4 Hours, which included Shelina Moreda and Melissa Paris. And also in 2015 with Shelina and Avalon Biddle.”

“It was already clear at the time that there were fast women who were clamoring to have their own championship.”

“I am almost certain that among the women who will participate in this new FIM World Championship there will be some who have already participated in the FIM training camps for circuit racing, where the aim was to bring together the fast women and understand when it would have been the right time to create our own championship. Now this is a reality!”.