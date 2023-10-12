A video of the opening of Lulu Mall in Kukatpally, Hyderabad, India, has gone viral on social media. In the video, local visitors can be seen overflowing and filling every corner of the mall.

However, instead of bringing profits, the influx of visitors actually made the mall almost go bankrupt on their first day of operation. Well, why?

In the video seen on the Instagram account @kalseday, visitors, most of whom came with their families, were jostling in every aisle of the mall.

Chaos began to appear in the supermarket area. The food shelves at the Lulu supermarket looked like they had been looted by the mob. Many food and drinks are opened and eaten by visitors without paying.

What’s even sadder is that there is even a lot of food waste from bite marks, as well as empty food and drink packaging left lying around on the shelves. Food waste was also seen scattered on the mall floor.

Even though the mall was equipped with CCTV, the security officers were unable to control the chaotic situation. This is due to the density of visitors in the mall.

The video immediately received attention from netizens, and of course everyone criticized the behavior of the naughty residents who caused the chaos.

“Opening and closing,” commented one netizen.

“I’m very grateful to be an Indonesian. It’s fun going into the mall, I’m just afraid of going up the escalator,” said one netizen in comparison.

