Although its release will not occur until October 20, some players already have Super Mario Bros. Wonder in their possession. Be very careful with spoilers!

There is only one week left until the launch of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, the new plumber game for Nintendo Switch. As is often the case with important games, you must have Be very careful with massive spoilers on the Internet.

In recent months and weeks, Nintendo has revealed different aspects of this exclusive. For example, we already know that Super Mario Bros. Wonder begins a new stage for the franchise.

Not only because of the goodbye of Charles Martinet as the voice of Mario, but also because of the transition to the designs seen in Super Mario Bros.: The Movie. We have already seen it with Princess Peach Showtime.

Some of you were lucky enough to try the new Mario at Japan Weekend in Madrid. For the rest of us mortals, only We will have to wait one more week, until October 20.

But be careful, because some players already have the game in their hands… and are leaking some videos that you may prefer not to see.

The first copies of Mario Wonder are already circulating

It happened with Dead Space Remake, Resident Evil 4 or Final Fantasy XVI. And it will continue to happen, especially now that the Internet offers tons of channels to learn about video games.

Just one week after its launch, Super Mario Bros. Wonder It’s already on everyone’s lips. And, unfortunately, the first videos of the plumber’s game have already been leaked on the Internet.

Maybe narratively it’s not that important, but you certainly don’t want to be spoiled by some of the best levels in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Then, Be very careful with SPOILERS.

A good example is the user LiteralPaperYTwhich through ResetEra and Twitter published a gameplay (captured with your mobile) from the Nintendo Switch exclusive.

This video has already been deleted, but unpublished images of the game can be found on the Internet. It is clear that The first copies of Super Mario Bros. Wonder are already circulating in the world.

Even in this ResetEra thread we can see some screenshots of the demo. Yes, it seems that the new Mario for Nintendo Switch will have a free demo in the eShop.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder will hit stores on October 20, as the last great exclusive for Nintendo Switch in 2023. We will have to wait until next year to find out more about Nintendo Switch 2, and first party titles like Luigi’s Mansion 2 and Princess Peach Showtime.