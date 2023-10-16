Get on an unmanned eVTOL, travel at 130 km/h through the air without anyone at the controls and pay when you land as if it were any other taxi trip. That is what China has approved, which has in the eHang the first unmanned eVTOL in the world that will be licensed to carry out commercial flights.

What is an eVTOL? eVTOLs are electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles. These aircraft in the shape of enormous drones are intended to be sold as a new mobility alternative, moving quickly through the air instead of moving through streets and highways, full of cars, traffic lights and any other obligation that delays our path.

Its (many) problems. It seems evident that, despite the promises, the difficulties of eVTOLs in imposing this new type of business are many. Until now, a person with the relevant flight certificates is required to be able to operate the device, which requires training that will be more or less complicated to learn, depending on him, but which, above all, is (very) expensive, as Those responsible for Zapata explained to us at VivaTech.

To this we must add air traffic regulations. Just because we don’t find physical roads in our skies doesn’t mean that everyone can move wherever they want. The best example is helicopters, which are required to comply with important restrictions on height, speed, takeoff and landing, especially when flying over an urban environment.

Not to mention the cost of putting a device of this size into operation. In the absence of expansion, we assume that the first commercial trips in this type of aircraft will be offered at prohibitive prices since, for the moment, most of them only offer two or four seats to fly.

A race. Despite everything, a good handful of manufacturers are confident in launching their products into the air. It must be taken into account that, although for the average person it does not seem that eVTOLs are a short and medium-term mobility solution, there may be a very juicy business among wealthy people who prefer to avoid the inconveniences of road traffic.

The price in this case is not an impediment and that is why companies such as eHang, Lilium, Alef, Zapata or even Hyundai, among many others, are interested in launching their products in the coming years. Almost all of them are vehicles that consist of a cabin for two or four passengers from which legs protrude with enormous electric motors with blades that lift and direct the trajectory of the eVTOLs.

According to Technavio, the eVTOL cake is very juicy. Between 2022 and 2027, a growth of 5,343.3 million dollars is expected. The application as passenger transport is the most obvious but it is also expected that they may have purposes in the transport of goods or in primary sectors such as agriculture. North America alone accumulates 39% of the unmanned aircraft currently, between those dedicated to military and civil purposes.

The first certificate. Until now, the different competitors have announced their progress with great fanfare, with more or less grandiose words. However, no one has gotten what eHang just received: a certificate to operate commercially.

As noted in New Atlas, the company has been offering demonstration flights for some time to passengers who want to get on their eVTOLs. The great milestone is that, now, they will be able to charge for the journey. Of course, the license is limited to China, which has issued the certificate.

The eHang. eHang is one of the companies that had made the most progress in eVTOLs. This Chinese company was seen for the first time at the 2016 CES. At that event, a vehicle was shown that already gave a glimpse of the foundations on which its new projects would be based: an autonomous eVTOL with the capacity to carry a load of 99 kg.

Its latest vehicle, called 216 and which is certified by the Chinese Government, has eight pairs of propellers mounted on 16 props with autonomy to fly a maximum of 30 kilometers and can reach maximum speeds of 130 km/h. Its range of action, therefore, is very limited, but it is a first step.

Their great competitive advantage is that they will be able to transport up to two people completely autonomously and do business with it. It will not be necessary for one of the passengers to have the necessary knowledge to monitor the performance of the aircraft. This puts the company in an advantageous position, as they will be able to recover the investment and collect an enormous amount of data that other companies do not have access to.

China, of course. With the approval to fly unmanned devices and exploit the transportation of people commercially, what China seeks is to position itself, once again, at the forefront of a new form of mobility. While in the United States and Europe regulators are conservative, in China they want to set the pace.

Mobility has become an obsession for the Chinese Government. With the electric car they have managed to turn the automobile industry upside down, threatening Western manufacturers of their hegemony and overtaking Japan as the largest vehicle exporter in the world.

At the same time, they are working hard to fill their territory with high-speed railways, including the development of fully autonomous bullet trains that, as with eVTOLs, do without qualified drivers who can take the reins when necessary.

In Xataka | The first Spanish air taxi takes flight over Jaén: an electric eVTOL for 15-minute trips

Photo | eHang