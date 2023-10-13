Al-Munira is the first Arab scientist to be selected to the committee, which evaluates nominations and selects the most deserving winners in the field of medicine.

Al-Munira was born in Rabat, where he grew up and studied most of his life, before leaving for France to obtain a doctorate in neuroscience from Marseille. He later moved to Sweden, where he has lived since 1992, until he became a professor of neurology at the Swedish Karolinska Institute.

Reasons for the victory of Corona scientists

In an interview with Sky News Arabia, Al-Munira specified the reasons why Hungarian Katalin Karekó and American Drew Wiseman won the award for 2023, in a number of points:

The most important criterion for awarding the Nobel Prize in Medicine is a discovery that has changed our understanding and contributed significantly to the benefit of humanity, as stated in Alfred Nobel’s certificate. Carrico and Weissman have developed groundbreaking discoveries, demonstrating that mRNA can be harnessed to create safe, versatile, and rapidly deployable vaccine platforms. Their findings led to accelerating the development of effective vaccines against Covid-19 using messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) technology. The development of vaccines with this technology not only directly benefited those who received this type of vaccine, but also indirectly enabled a return to normal life around the world. There is no doubt that this year’s Nobel Prize fulfills the main criteria set out in its founder’s will.

What did the two scientists do?

Carrico discovered a way to prevent the immune system from reacting to the development of laboratory-made mRNA vaccines by causing infections, which removed a major obstacle to the use of these vaccines.

Carrico and Weissman showed in 2005 that modifying the nucleoside base, the molecular units that define the genetic code of messenger RNA, could keep messenger RNA under the control of the immune system.

The Nobel Prize in Medicine is the first to be announced, and the coming days will witness the announcement of the winners of the remaining five Nobel Prizes for this year.

This award, which is one of the highest awards in the scientific community, is chosen by the Nobel Assembly at the Karolinska Institute in Sweden, and is worth 11 million Swedish krona (about one million dollars).

800 nominations

Regarding the number of nominations discussed by the committee this year, Professor Moroccan explained that “every year the Nobel Committee participates in awareness-raising efforts around the world to obtain nominations, which led to an influx of more than 800 nominations covering various specializations in physiology and medicine.”

He pointed out that the committee carefully evaluates each nomination, with a primary focus on identifying creative and transformative discoveries, and the contributions of the various scientists involved in the research that led to these breakthroughs are then evaluated.

Regarding the criteria governing the selection of winning works, Al-Munira said, “Alfred Nobel was very clear in his will when he specified the criteria for the award in physiology or medicine, as he explicitly stated that it should be awarded for a discovery in physiology or medicine that would benefit humanity, so Our standards are very strict.”

“In our discussions, we are looking for a discovery that opened new doors, helped us approach a problem in a new way, or a discovery that fundamentally changed our perspective on a problem. The significance of this discovery must be truly amazing,” Al-Munira said.

The Moroccan scientist stressed that “it cannot be an invention or an improvement on something that already exists, but rather it must be a real discovery, and it must contribute to the benefit of humanity.”

He added: “It is important to emphasize that a researcher’s origin or nationality is never a topic for discussion, and is never used as a basis for selecting Nobel Prize laureates.”

Journey with knowledge

Regarding how he was selected as part of the committee to select the winner of the Nobel Prize in Medicine among 5 other scientists, the Moroccan professor said, “It is important to emphasize that membership in this committee is limited to professors affiliated with the Karolinska Medical Institute, and members of the Nobel Committee are elected for their outstanding research achievements and contributions.”

He considered that his selection to the Nobel Committee for Physiology or Medicine “reflects my extensive research record and my important contributions in the field of neuroscience, and for this reason I am proud to be the first Arab to be elected to this committee.”

Al-Munira’s research in treating neurological and psychological disorders such as Parkinson’s disease has received wide acclaim.