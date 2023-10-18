One of the most anticipated events by the Marvel Snap community will come true on the game’s first anniversary on the Shroud channel

Yes, friends, do you remember that duel between Ben Brode from Second Dinner and Shroud, the pro-gamer turned influencer? Well, the long-awaited revenge will finally come. You can watch it on Shroud’s Twitch channel on October 19 at 4 pm PT, that is, midnight in mainland Spain. But that’s not all, there will also be special Twitch Drops, with avatars, power-ups and an exclusive variant of the Shocker to add more spice to the event.

Fans’ choice and daily gifts

Let’s get to the point. Have you ever wanted to team up with Elsa Bloodstone and hunt some of the scariest monsters in the multiverse? Now is your time. With the new season, Bloodstone, you will have plenty of opportunities to show your dark side. And not only that, there will be a crossover with Marvel’s Midnight Suns, because evil does not rest, friends.

October 18 marks the beginning of the period in which Marvel Snap fans You can vote for your favorite variant. This is a democratic question: Ghost Rider by Kael Gnu, Human Torch by InHyuk Lee or Shang-Chi by Rian Gonzales. The best? The chosen variant will be a special anniversary gift for all players. So mark your diaries for October 23, when they unlock the gift.

Marvel Snap: A year of success

Of course, anniversary parties would be nothing without gifts and bonuses. So get ready for free login rewards, exclusive packs, and a “full takeover” of the in-game store. There will also be a new setting, The Abbey, for you to explore the darker side of Marvel.

What has made Marvel Snap so popular? Maybe it’s the mix of fast action, iconic characters, and constant updates. This game developed by Nuverse and Second Dinner has managed to keep fans glued to the screen, and these anniversary celebrations are the icing on the cake.

The anniversary of Marvel Snap It is much more than a party; It’s a thank you to the community that has made this game a success. From events to Twitch Drops to epic duels, there’s something for everyone. Let the celebrations begin!

The Master Hand of Nuverse and Second Dinner

There is no doubt that Marvel Snap has become a phenomenon among fans of the games and the Marvel universe. But what is the reason for this overwhelming success? First of all, the formula is clear: mix iconic characters from the Marvel universe with fast and addictive gameplay. But there is more to this cocktail that makes people unable to put down their phones.

Of course, much of the credit goes to Nuverse and Second Dinner, the brains behind the game. They have managed to perfectly balance complexity and accessibility, offering something for players of all levels. Additionally, they have introduced events, seasons, and crossovers that keep the game fresh and exciting. It is no surprise that the first anniversary celebrations lived up to expectations.

One of the great assets of Marvel Snap is its active community. Social networks are full of fan art, strategies and, of course, memes. This passionate fanbase feels heard thanks to frequent updates and direct interaction with developers.

To the magic of Marvel

Last but not least, we have the Marvel factor. The comic book giant has created a universe that people love, and seeing it adapted in such a dynamic way only adds fuel to the fire of Marvel Snap’s success.

In just one year, Marvel Snap has gone from being just another mobile game to becoming a pillar in the gamer and geek community. Its success is no coincidence, but the result of a well-executed formula, a passionate community, and the unmatched magic of Marvel. And with its first anniversary celebrations, it seems like the game is only on the rise. Are you ready for what’s coming?