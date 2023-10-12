Today a new and interesting compilation has been shared that is directly related to Nintendo. In this case we are talking about news from Japan and the role of the company there.

Specifically, it seems that The Financial Times has surprised by publishing an editorial explaining why, in the author’s opinion, Japan should sell Nintendo. The reason seems to be Microsoft filtered documents which claim Xbox boss Phil Spencer believes it would be a career-defining moment if the Redmond-based company could acquire beloved video games giant Nintendo.

The article maintains that Nintendo owns the most valuable entertainment intellectual properties in the world and that entertainment companies should put the Big N at the top of their list of desired acquisitions. The move would be of great benefit to Japan, but fans question whether it makes sense for Nintendo itself.

