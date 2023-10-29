The Finals is already beginning to reach milestones with the number of active players it has accumulated.

The Finals achieves success against GTA V

If you like first-person shooter games, you’ve probably heard of The Finals, the new phenomenon that is sweeping Steam. It is a free game that offers a frenetic and fun experience where the main objective is collect or steal money to win. What has drawn even more attention to this title is that it has physics never seen before In other video games, almost all structures can be destroyed and that is something that has made it gain popularity.

The Finals is a game developed by Embark Studios, an independent studio made up of industry veterans. The game combines elements of other popular titles like Rainbow Six Siege, Fortnite and Apex Legends, but with a unique and original touch. At the same time, it has stood out because it has a colorful and cartoonish graphic style with a relentless customization system. Probably, all these characteristics have been responsible for the fact that in less than 24 hours it has positioned itself as one of the Steam video games with the most active players, surpassing other important titles. Below, we will tell you more.

The Finals already has more than 100 thousand active players

The Finals beta was launched on October 26 and has had a great reception from users from Steam. According to Steam Charts, THE FINALS PLAYTEST is ranked fifth among the most played games on the platform, exactly with more than 182,000 simultaneous players at the time of writing this article. This places it above established games such as GTA V, Naraka: Bladepoint and Baldur’s Gate 3, which are one Approximate distance from 40,000 to 80,000 players away from the new Embark Studios title.

The success of The Finals has not been easy, since Embark Studios has faced some problems technicians during the beta launch. The studio announced on Twitter that they keep doing tests about certain features that have been throwing errors during opening.

“Millions of you have registered for playtests and the system is gradually rolling out access. Thank you for being so patient with us while we worked out some hiccups!” – Embark Studios.

Despite the drawbacks, it seems that the game is doing very well, considering that this beginning of the beta they have surpassed other important video games and el top the Steam. In fact, according to statistics, The Finals has already been more than 8 million hours spent playingbeing something impressive because in the short time that the beta has been active, it only remains away by 40 million of hours of Team Fortress 2 gameplay.

The numbers keep going up and maybe I will reach big milestones when the beta ends on October 31, 2023. For now, the reception it has had from the players has been more than good, since it is only one step away from surpassing Apex Legends, in terms of simultaneous players on Steam. The most amazing thing of all is that it’s just a betaso once the full game is released, there will surely be many surprises and more users joining the action of The Finals, both on PC and consoles.

If you like first-person shooter games and want try something new and different, don’t miss the opportunity to delve into The Finals, it is a free game on Steam and other platforms. It is a fun, addictive and competitive game that will make you feel the excitement of destroy everything around you.

