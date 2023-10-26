Embark Studios announced that starting today The Finals open beta is available on all platformsthe team-based online shooter that will be free-to-play once officially and definitively released.

This open beta introduces the Skyway Stadium arena and a new game mode, Bank-It. Additionally, the beta includes a free Battle Pass with 16 exclusive and permanent rewards that players can unlock and keep for the official launch. The beta features cross-play and cross-platform progression between PC and console.

The developers explain that the goal of this open beta is to validate the improvements and changes made after previous tests on PC, stress test the server infrastructure and the game’s backend on a larger scale, ensure the team is able to quickly apply patches and updates to the game across all platforms, and get feedback on the experience on consoles and pads.

The Finals open beta goes live starting today until November 5th on PC via Steam, PS5 and Xbox Series.

