With Imanol Arias and Ana Duato leading the cast, the final season of Cuéntame como paso changes its broadcast date on RTVE’s La 1, breaking an important tradition on the network.

After more than 20 years on the air, Tell me how it happened says goodbye this October on RTVE’s La 1 with the final season of what is one of the series most legendary on television.

Starring, among others, Imanol Arias, Ana Duato, Ricardo Gómez, Pablo Rivero, María Galiana, Irene Visedo, Juan Echanove and Ana Arias, the plot of the series follows the story of the Alcántaras, a middle-class Spanish family.

From the perspective of Carlos Alcántara, the youngest son of the family, Tell me how it happened tells the day to day life of this family and how they have experienced the most historic events in Spainwhose first season begins at the end of the 1960s.

The story of the Alcántara comes to an end on RTVE

After 22 seasons, the series is preparing for its finale in season 23 of Cuéntame How Happened, where we will see what becomes of each of the members of the Alcántara family (although in part we already know how they will end through the flashforwards in which The Coronavirus pandemic has been reported in 2020).

However, this season is going to be very special, not only because it is the end of one of the longest-running series on Spanish television, but because it is also going to break with an important tradition regarding its broadcast date.

Through the official Twitter account of the series, it was announced by surprise that the final season of Tell me how it happened It will not be broadcast on Thursdays as it has done all these years, but will now be released on Wednesdays.

This has greatly surprised the fans of Tell Me How It Happened, accustomed to their traditional serving of series on Thursdays, who must now break tradition and watch its latest episodes on Wednesday nights (that or wait until Thursday to watch it on demand on RTVE Play).

So that, the final season of Tell me how it happened starts next Wednesday, October 18, 2023 on RTVE’s La 1. Do you want to see how the Alcántara series ends?