The relationship between artificial intelligence and personal health It is transforming the way we take care of ourselves, diagnose diseases and even how we exercise. Technological applications are addressing everything from fitness to medical diagnosis, providing solutions to common problems and challenges in healthcare.

In the field of physical well-being, we are observing how AI is entering the field of fitness or even love relationships. For example, ChatGPT is already being used to design training plans, a gym in Texas offers AI-powered virtual trainers in its gym and the trend of having an “AI girlfriend” is becoming more common.

In addition to these applications in the world of sports, AI is also driving radical changes in the healthcare sector. For example in innovations, such as those proposed by the Barcelona company Biel Glasses: improving the vision of people with visual disabilities with their futuristic glasses and being an alternative to guide dogs.

The medical diagnosis, for its part, has not been left behind. Advances in AI They seek to reduce errors, facilitate faster and more accurate diagnoses and improve treatments. In fact, it is estimated that medical diagnostic errors affect millions each year and entail a considerable economic cost.

However, with the help of AI, which can identify hidden patterns in data, there is a real opportunity to detect diseases before and improve treatments. AI is a powerful tool that can transform healthcare.

There are apps that help patients manage their care, online symptom checkers, and even virtual agents that perform activities in hospitals. But This technological revolution is not without challenges. As with any new tool, you have to be cautious, understand its limitations and use it responsibly.

The problems that may come with integrating AI into our personal health

We’re already quite used to tracking our bodies through wearables like smartwatches, but what’s next? Technology Review points to recipes and food preparation, creation of perfumes, in addition to all the previous examples and puts us on notice.

Consider that with this change new, or old, problems will come: excessive trust that we can place in technologythe bias of artificial intelligence and the inability to deeply analyze it in all our terms.

So, in this new era of healthcare powered by AI, it would be crucial to educate the population about how these systems work. Only with clear understanding and careful adoption can we truly reap the benefits of AI in our daily health and well-being.