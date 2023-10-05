The Final Fantasy XIV × KFC collaboration is fantastic, but there is bad news | Ruetir

What does the collaboration between Final Fantasy XIV and KFC include? As anticipated, this collaboration would not remain a simple video, but would be a campaign in KFC establishments in the real world. Thanks to this collaboration, which began today, players can order a succulent special combo in exchange for around $8 USD and receive 1 small hamburger, 1 piece of fried chicken and 1 order of French fries and 1 soft drink, which characterize the fast food chain. But that’s not all, perhaps the most important thing about this combo is that it would also include 1 set of stamps with exclusive designs from the collaboration, as well as an exclusive gesture for your avatar within the game. (img id_image=”817299″ caption=”The collaboration between Final Fantasy XIV and KFC is real” data-cb_gallery=”galeria1″>

What does the collaboration between Final Fantasy XIV and KFC include?

As anticipated, this collaboration would not remain a simple video, but would be a campaign in KFC establishments in the real world. Thanks to this collaboration, which began today, players can order a succulent special combo in exchange for around $8 USD and receive 1 small hamburger, 1 piece of fried chicken and 1 order of French fries and 1 soft drink, which characterize the fast food chain.

But that’s not all, perhaps the most important thing about this combo is that it would also include 1 set of stamps with exclusive designs from the collaboration, as well as an exclusive gesture for your avatar within the game.

