Director Matthew Vaughn, responsible for X-Men: First Class (2011), has explained why he did not want to make X-Men: The Last Stand (2006).

Matthew Vaughn is a successful film director responsible for Stardust (2007), Kick-Ass (2010), X-Men: First Class (2011) and the Kingsman saga (2014, 2017, 2021). He has now shared details about his decision to step away from directing X-Men: The Last Stand before filming began. Apparently, there was a problem with the script that he encountered during pre-production and a controversy involving Halle Berry.

The filmmaker revealed in an interview at the New York Comic Con that his departure from X-Men: The Last Stand was related to a draft of the script that he found inappropriate. According to his account, he saw a script that was longer than what he had previously discussed and featured Halle Berry, who played Storm in the film.

“I went to the office of one of the FOX executives and saw a script for X-Men: The Last Stand, and I immediately knew it was much fatter. I wondered what the hell this draft is. He said, Don’t worry about it, and I’m like, No, no. I am the director. I’m worried about this draft. He didn’t tell me so I took it literally, it was like a crazy moment, I opened the first page and it said: Africa. Storm. Children dying due to lack of water. “She creates a storm and saves all these kids.”

Matthew Vaughn found the idea of ​​giving Storm more importance interesting. What worried him, however, was the attitude of studio executives, who referred to that script as “Berry’s script.”

“I told him: What is this? They said, Oh, it’s Halle Berry’s script. I said, Okay, because she hasn’t registered yet. But this is what she wants it to be, and once she signs up, we’ll throw it away. I thought: Wow, you’re going to do that to an Oscar-winning actress who plays Storm? I’m out of here. So I quit at that point.”

Finally Brett Ratner directed X-Men: The Last Stand and Halle Berry reprized the role of Storm, but the film was criticized by fans. That’s why the saga had a 5-year break and X-Men: First Class (2011) rebooted, although in the next film, X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014), they mixed the characters from the previous installments. .

