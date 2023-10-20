loading…

I Gede Ngurah Swajaya, new Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to Switzerland. Photo/Krishna Diantha

BERN – The long wait is over. After being left by Muliaman Hadad, Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia (RI) to the Swiss Confederation and the Principality of Liechtenstein, whose term of office ended, now the Swiss Indonesian Diaspora has a new Ambassador.

I Gede Ngurah Swajaya, Muliaman Hadad’s successor, as of October 17 2023 has begun carrying out his official duties.

This alumnus of the Faculty of Law, Udayana University, Bali and Tufts University, Boston, United States, was received by Swiss President Alain Berset in an official procession at the Swiss Federation Building in Bern on the same day.

Meanwhile, a similar procession will also be carried out by Ngurah Swajaya on October 30 in Liechtenstein, Vaduz, which will be received by Prince Alois.

I Gede Ngurah Swajaya is a pure diplomat, who had a long career at the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Among other things, he served as the Indonesian Ambassador to Cambodia (2009-2010), the Indonesian Ambassador to Singapore (2015-2020) and as Head of the Permanent Representative to ASEAN (2010-2013), before finally being placed in Bern, Switzerland.

I Gede Ngurah Swajaya first worked at the Department of Foreign Affairs starting in 1986. His initial career was Third Secretariat at the Indonesian Embassy in Bonn, Germany, from 1991 to 1995. Then, between 1999 and 2003, he was assigned to the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Indonesia to the UN in New York , United States of America.

I Gede Ngurah Swajaya was born in Singaraja, March 11 1962, and married Ni Nyoman Mahaswi Astama. This couple has two children, namely Putu Prima Apri Swajaya and Made Bella Octavina Swajaya.

Currently, relations between Switzerland and Indonesia are quite good. Especially since the EFTA trade agreement was signed, which was put to referendum in Switzerland.

The Indonesia-Switzerland trade balance is also in surplus, namely USD 1.78 billion or IDR 26.86 trillion.