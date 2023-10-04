The historical re-enactment of the first national regularity motorcycle race which took place in 1950 in Sicily is ready to restart: Moto.it will also be there!

October 4, 2023

It kicks off on October 5 an event that brings together tourism, history of the motorcycle and history of the territory: the fifth edition of Motorcycle Tour of Sicily, historical re-enactment of the first national regularity motorcycle race which took place in 1950 in Sicily. It’s not the first time we’ve talked to you about the Giro Motociclistico di Sicilia nor about the Circuito Tricolore, excellent format of the Automotoclub Storico Italiano for the valorization of the territories through the passion for dynamic historical motoring.

In the words of Technical director of the event, Salvatore Ingardia there is all the pride for an important event and – given the premises – which we can talk about for a long time: “Together with the fourteen Sicilian clubs of the organizing committee, we have studied a path that would highlight the best of our beloved island has to offer” declares Ingardia. “But that’s not all, we have also tried to increase the cultural aspect of the Giro, organizing a series of collateral activities designed to entertain and enrich both the participants and all the enthusiasts who follow us from afar. And from this point of view we must thank the Automotoclub Storico Italiano which, for the third consecutive year, has placed us among the fifteen most important events organized by ASI federated clubs, including us in the calendar of its prestigious format ASI Circuito Tricolore with the patronage of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport and the National Association of Italian Municipalities (ANCI), and which allows us to convey even more forcefully the positive values ​​that pushed us to revive the original “Moto Giro” of 1950″.

Moto.it will also be there!



We start with the press conference, organized at the Historical Museum of Motors and Mechanisms of the Museum System of the University of Palermo, where in addition to the canonical institutional interventions, it will be possible to see the godmother of the re-enactments: the splendid Benelli 250 from 1938 modified personally by Luigi Parena for racing and that He took part at the race in 1950but among the exceptionally significant motorbikes present at the start of the Giro and coming from all over Italy and from beyond the border there will be a real rarity such as the Moto Guzzi GTCL, conducted by the Sicilian collector Giuseppe Troia. A motorbike built in only a dozen examples, then converted for military use and then put back on the track with the current livery, which among other things was Benelli’s rival in that one edition of the Moto Giro.

We will try to tell you something more about this motorbike because the writer will follow the Motorcycle Tour of Sicily with the precise aim of realizing a unique test in the world of a prestigious and fascinating vintage motorcycle like the Moto Guzzi GTCL! So follow us too on social media from Friday 6th onwards!

But motorbikes will not be the only protagonists. In fact, there will be no shortage of illustrious guests ready to entertain the company with sstories and anecdotes related to

world of two wheels. On Thursday evening in the conference room of the Costa Azzurra hotel in Agrigento, the engineer Piero Laverda will take the helmet off

motorcyclist and will take on the role of speaker, with an interesting conference on the engine 6-cylinder Laverda. On Friday evening, however, the conference will be held at the Palace Hotel Federico II in Pergusa Elena Bagnascowriter and granddaughter of one of the founders of Moto Guzzi, Giorgio Parodi.

“When I received the invitation to the Giro Motociclistico di Sicilia, I thought it could be the perfect place to reveal the unprecedented result of some recent

research on my family and on the history of Moto Guzzi” announces Mrs. Bagnasco in advance. “I’m sure that the latest discoveries made do not

they could have a better audience in terms of passion than the one that characterizes this event!”

There will be some customary moments like the one on Saturday, when the caravan of motorcyclists will meet in the village of Nicosia with another event of absolute prestige: the La Motta Grand Prix, organized by the “Historical Vehicles Nicosia” Association in collaboration with the well-known Sicilian collector, the architect Corrado Lopresto. A real “cross-over” between two events of pride in Trinacria, in a truly evocative context

unique, which the entire town will see dress up in period clothing and go back to the roaring 1950s of Baron Stefano La Motta. Another moment of particular interest will be Sunday morning on the seafront of Cefalù, with the parade of motorbikes and centaurs who will participate in the elegance contest scheduled during the event and which will be judged for the prestige of the vehicle, but also for the best match clothing/motorcycle by the competent jury chaired by Dr. Alberto Scuro, president of ASI.

Great attention was also paid by the committee (led by the Auto e Motocicli Sport Club d’Epoca of Campobello di Mazara and made up of the local clubs ASD Siciliana AMS Paul Chris, Associazione Siracusana Automotoveicoli Storici, Associazione Siciliana Veicoli Storici, Automotoclub del Minotauro, CVS Titani di Trinacria, Circolo Auto Moto d’Epoca Vincenzo Florio, Circolo dell’Antico Pistone, Club Auto e Moto d’Epoca F. Sartarelli, Club La Manovella Acireale, Club Motori d’Epoca Agira, International Car Club Taormina, Veteran Car Club Ibleo and Veteran Car Club Panormus) on safety of the participants. The Giro Motociclistico di Sicilia, in fact, will be the first Cardio-assisted historic motorcycle eventwith a vehicle used for medical assistance which will transport a defibrillator and will follow the entire event.