Reading the FIA ​​press release it seemed that the decisions of the World Council regarding the 2026 power units concerned only details (as they were defined), while the measures adopted are an attempt to slow down research which in the “welding” between the engines and the oilman could have led to exasperations that the International Federation wants to eradicate.

In fact, engine manufacturers must comply with a specific budget cap that sets maximum costs and limits research: someone must have thought that it was possible to exploit the great research work started by those who want to develop e-fuel to accelerate the growth of own 6 cylinders… destined for F1 in 2026.

Not being a research area bound by regulations, strange “collaborations” would have been recorded between builders involved in the Circus and oil companies. The FIA ​​has not made any mention of those who have entrusted their internal combustion engine to a “petrol station”, but there are several those involved in F1 who have benches for units capable of withstanding the power of a 6-cylinder for the highest category of the motoring.

Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt

FIA logo

It is clear that mutual cooperation allows the engineer to evolve his unit even if “away from home”, while the oilman can develop e-fuel for use in the 2026 GPs. The FIA ​​has, rightly, decided to close these practices with a provision that cuts the corner: fuel suppliers will not be able to carry out bench tests of their petrol with a complete V6 engine, because there has been an addition to article 2.8 of the Sporting Regulations on the 2026 power units which reads: “The existing or potential fuel/oil supplier of a PU Manufacturer is not authorized to use a dyno for the purposes of the development of a 2026 PU except on a dyno dedicated only to the use of a single-cylinder engine and provided that said structure must be declared by the engineer to the FIA”.

Now the rules outline a much more defined and restricted framework that avoids the exasperations that have existed up to now. Furthermore, the FIA ​​has introduced other limits regarding the intellectual property of the engines: there cannot be any osmosis between the personnel of the tanker destined for F1 and the Manufacturer.

In an appendix to the 2026 Technical Regulations, the FIA ​​sets out the elements of engine intellectual property that cannot be shared with fuel suppliers.

This includes:

1) Any drawing and/or CAD and/or any physical part of the combustion chamber.

2) Any information related to gas exchange within the combustion chamber, as well as cylinder pressure data, simulation and bench test results.

Not only that but fuel supplier staff cannot take the intellectual property with them if they change parts.

The new rules state that: “…no PU Manufacturer may use the movement of personnel (whether employee, consultant, contractor, seconded or any other type of permanent or temporary entity) from an existing or potential fuel/oil supplier or a other PU producer, directly or through an external party, for the purpose of obtaining a transfer of Intellectual Property and/or circumventing the requirements of this Article”.

“Each engineer must inform the FIA ​​of all relevant personnel movements at the end of each calendar quarter.”

Read also: