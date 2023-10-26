The successful saga of The Hunger Games returns in the form of a theatrical adaptation, which will be performed in London in 2024.

After generating a successful saga of films (whose prequel we will see very soon in theaters), The Hunger Games is preparing for an adaptation in a completely new medium: the theater.

As Comicbook reports, it has been announced that to the saga of The Hunger Games is going to become a play in London and for the moment the first of Suzanne Collins’ books will be adapted by the award-winning playwright Conor McPherson and under the direction of Matthew Dunster.

The Hunger Games, from the book to the cinema and now also to the theater

Published in 2008, the plot of the saga The Hunger Games places us in an alternative future where what was once the United States is now a nation called Panem, where an imposing Capitol exercises rigorous control over the 12 districts that surround it and are isolated from each other.

Each district is obliged to annually send a boy and a girl between the ages of twelve and eighteen to participate in The Hunger Games, which are broadcast live on television. It is a fight to the death, in which there can only be one survivor.

Katniss Everdeen, a sixteen-year-old girl, decides to replace her sister in the games. But for her, who has already seen death up close, the fight for survival is their second nature.

“I am very excited to collaborate with the incredible team of Conor McPherson and Matthew Dunster as they bring their dynamic and innovative interpretation of The Hunger Games to the London stage,” said the author about the new project in the franchise.

Receive the blessing of Suzanne Collins to adapt The Hunger Games for theater is a lesson in humility and inspiration. He has created a classic story that continues to resonate now more than ever.

In a world where truth itself seems increasingly at stake, The Hunger Games wonderfully expresses values ​​of resilience, self-reliance and independent moral inquiry for the very young.

“This is turbocharged storytelling of the highest order and I’m so excited to bring it to a new generation of theatergoers and long-time, devoted fans of Suzanne Collins,” explains McPherson.

“This might be the most exciting work call I’ve ever had. As soon as the producers said the title, I just said ‘Stop! I’m in.’ I loved the Lionsgate film and the brutal and emotional power of this dystopian classic.

My kids had their heads in books at the time (it’s definitely the only work call of mine they’ve ever been excited about), so I stole them and came to appreciate the beauty of Suzanne Collins’ storytelling. And then I added one of our greatest living playwrights, Conor McPherson, and experienced the homage of him.

Katniss Everdeen’s voice with such rigor has been a great privilege. This is theater. It’s The Hunger Games in the theater. And with the world-class team we have assembled, Our goal is to make something that is completely immersed in the novel and the film, but is uniquely and excitingly theatrical.“Adds Dunster.

The play of The Hunger Games will be performed in London’s West End from autumn 2024. What do you think that the saga is going to have a theatrical adaptation? Tell us your impressions in our comments section.