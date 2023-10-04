These footballers are the ones who have the most progression within the video game, reaching the highest averages as the seasons go by in Career Mode.

Join the conversation

Although the official release date of EA Sports FC 24 was last weekthe best soccer video game of the moment begins to contain few secrets. Users are making the most of the title, especially in the Ultimate Team game modewhere we can create our ideal team with special footballers, the latest example of them is Coquelin Road to the Qualifiers, a promotion that celebrates the return of European competitions.

However, EA Sports FC 24 goes far beyond Ultimate Team. It allows, in a certain way, discover players whom to start following in real life, thus verifying if they reach the level attributed to them by the creators of the game. The best way to live this experience is Career Modeand one of the best clubs to check the potential of footballers is the FC Barcelona.

In itself, the culé squad has a very young middle age, giving players many seasons of room to improve. Besides, the powerful quarry of the blaugranas causes that many of the footballers with less valuation, end up being stars as the years go by. In this article we are going to show you those who improve the mostalthough I’m sure many of them are already expecting them.

The footballers with the most potential of FC Barcelona in EA Sports FC 24

As we have said, there are Some players that directly become part of those who have More media throughout EA Sports FC 24while there are others who, although they improve a lot, their initial valuation is so low that they do not stand out worldwide. Therefore, we are going to divide them, showing you first the main course and going from more to less potential.

Pedri, from 86 to 92

The Canarian midfielder is the present and future of FC Barcelona and, although this season (for now) injuries have not allowed him to shine like other years, the entire football world recognizes him as one of the future stars. Therefore, we are not surprised that it is the culé player who can achieve the most average throughout the current workforce.

Araujo, de 86 a 91

If we talk about emerging cracks, it was clear that The Uruguayan was going to appear sooner rather than later. Since his emergence into the first team he has emerged as the center of the future: fast, strong and skilled with the ball at his feet. His future is so bright that he is not only the Barça centre-back with the most progress, but he is the defender who reaches the highest average of all EA Sports FC 24.

Gavi, from 83 to 90

If we have talked about Pedri, his faithful squire could not be missing from this list. Although Gavi does not catch up to his partner in progressionit is true that it starts with a lower rating initially. The Spanish midfielder also becomes one of the top players in the game, so if in our Career Mode we manage to retain both of them, our midfield will become the best in the world as the seasons go by.

Frenkie de Jong, 87 to 90

The third in contention in that core is Frenkie de Jong. The Dutchman is the player with the most average in the FC Barcelona midfield, but he is also the one who improves the least because of his age (it has fewer seasons to continue increasing its rating). Even so, when it reaches its maximum of 90 on average, it is placed between the best midfielders of EA Sports FC 24.

Bucket, from 81 to 89

Balde’s appearance last season confirmed him as the left back with the most future in the world of football. Within EA Sports FC 24, although its progression is brutal, as the seasons pass does not achieve first place because of Theo Hernández, which at its best gets 1 point more than the Spanish. Even so, his qualities and his young age can make him a better option for our staff.

Koundé, from 85 to 89

The French central defender did not take too long to settle in after his arrival from Seville. Although having played as a winger On many occasions, he has made it clear that his place is in the center of the rearand there, sharing defense with Araujo, they form the most complete central pair in the game.

Ferrán Torres, from 82 to 88

Although part of the hope that was had in Ferrán Torres had been lost, His start to the season has dispelled all doubts. It seems that From EA Sports they never stopped trusting in the extreme, that although by improving it does not reach the rating of the best forwards in the world, it does achieves an average that places him among the great players of the future.

João Felix, from 81 to 87

The last footballer to achieve such a high average is John Felix. Although Portuguese is transferred without purchase option, in our Career Mode we could make an effort at the end of the season and negotiate his permanent transfer. By doing so, we would be buying a player who reaches a fairly high average, but well below the 93 potential which he had in FIFA 20 and 21.

Other players with great progression

As we said at the beginning, La Masía does not stop producing talent who is waiting to prove his worth. Although in real football these players have not yet stood out, it can be seen that EA Sports has this quarry in high esteem seeing the potential they may have. Here we find players like Angel Alarcon or one of those who is knocking down the door of the first team, Fermin Lopez.

Angel Alarcon rise from 67 a 82 of valuation.Iñaki Peña rise from 73 a 80 of valuation.Mamadou Fall rise from 70 a 80 of valuation.Fermin Lopez rise from 64 a 80 of valuation.Marc Casadó rise from 64 a 78 of valuation.Michael Faye rise from 64 a 77 of valuation.Diego Cooking rise from 57 a 77 of valuation.

Join the conversation